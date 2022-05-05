Jewellery museum and railway carriage among voters’ favourite polling stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Jewellery museum and railway carriage among voters’ favourite polling stations

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 11.43pm
Pictures of two polling stations, one in Hampstead, London (left) and the other in West Yorkshire (@LauraHolland/Twitter and Alison Coulter/PA)
Pictures of two polling stations, one in Hampstead, London (left) and the other in West Yorkshire (@LauraHolland/Twitter and Alison Coulter/PA)

A railway carriage and a historic house with a floral entrance were among the public’s favourite polling stations as people voted in crunch elections around the UK.

Council seats are up for grabs in Scotland, Wales and many parts of England, while Northern Ireland is electing its new assembly.

While some voters exercised their democratic right in the usual venues, others found a little more glitz and glamour at their local polling stations.

Alison Coulter shared a picture of a carriage at Keighley and Worth Valley Railway which was being used as a polling station.

“Best polling station yet (it’s somewhere different every other year) Keighley ain’t all bad,” she tweeted.

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway is a preserved standard gauge line – and Ms Coulter said she believed the carriage is usually used as a classroom.

Another contender for most interesting polling station was in Birmingham, where voting took place “metres away from a preserved jewellers’ workshop”, according to Adam Hawksbee.

“The Museum of the Jewellery Quarter makes for a pretty great polling station,” he tweeted, along with a picture of the building.

According to the Birmingham Museums website: “The Museum of the Jewellery Quarter is built around a perfectly preserved jewellery workshop offering a unique glimpse of working life in Birmingham’s famous Jewellery Quarter.”

While perhaps not quite as unique, other polling stations were described as being “picturesque” and “beautiful”.

Laura Holland shared a picture of Burgh House in Hampstead, its entrance surrounded by purple flowers.

“The Hampstead polling station is ridiculously good looking,” tweeted Ms Holland.

Elsewhere, Leeds Minster was touted as a “top contender for Most Beautiful Polling Station” by Rachael Loftus, who shared a picture of the architecturally significant site.

Paul Spencer, from Reading, was particularly pleased with his polling station and the “very sweet” garden behind.

“My pretty Victorian polling station,” he tweeted, alongside pictures of the Redlands Parish Church and Hall.

“And the little garden behind, too. Very sweet.

“Big thanks to council staff and polling administrators!”

And Vidya Bellur, in Redhill, Surrey, described her local polling station, a 19th century church, as “way too picturesque”.

“Some polling stations are way too picturesque,” she tweeted.

“The bells are ringing @StJohnsRedhill.

“I’m voting, putting the bins out and paying my spiritual respects”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier