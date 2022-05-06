Labour blames loss of Hull on Tory voters moving to Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour blames loss of Hull on Tory voters moving to Lib Dems

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 8.49am Updated: May 6 2022, 9.39am
Liberal Democrats celebrate at the Guildhall after winning control of Hull City Council (Chris Attridge/PA)
Labour has blamed their loss of control of Hull after more than a decade in power on a collapse of the Tory vote which moved to the Lib Dems.

Labour’s outgoing council leader Daren Hale said his party lost its slender majority in the city due to a total collapse of the last vestiges of Conservative support in key wards of the city.

The Lib Dems saw a net gain of three seats in Hull, leaving them with 29 seats on the 57-seat council, compared with 27 for Labour and one independent. The Conservatives lost their last remaining seat on the council to Labour.

Ballot boxes are emptied at the Guildhall in Hull as counting began (Chris Attridge/PA)

Asked whether the result was a reflection of Labour’s national profile, Mr Hale told BBC Radio Humberside: “In the seats we held, our majority went up.

“It was the collapse of the Tory vote which, in a sense the Labour Party isn’t responsible for, that led to those seats changing hands. So, I think it would be too premature to make those judgments.”

Local issues around disruptive road building projects and policies over buses and cycles have been cited as key areas of concern for voters in Hull.

Mr Hale said local Lib Dem councillors are at odds with the national party over bus and cycle lane policies.

He said: “There’s no hiding place now. I look forward to all the roadworks being completed in the middle of the night by magic pixies with no disruption to the public but we will see, won’t we?”

And he added: “We will dust ourselves down and we will come back.”

Hull’s Lib Dem leader Mike Ross told the BBC: “There’s obviously issues around the road network. But there is also, fundamentally, the fact that people feel failed by a Labour council after over a decade – one that seems to have refused to listen to what the residents of Hull want.

“We want to be a council leadership that puts the people’s priorities ahead of everything else and deliver what the residents of Hull want to see happen.”

Asked about transport policy in the city, Mr Ross said: “There is no difference between us and the national party in terms of the ambition.

“Of course, we want to see more people using bikes and other forms of transport to cars.

“But we also need to recognise that the way we go about getting that is really very important and there are concerns that we had a council that just seemed to impose these changes on the public of Hull and didn’t take account of whether these were the right things to do or not before doing it.”

