Babies wrapped in blankets brought to safety after Channel crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Babies wrapped in blankets brought to safety after Channel crossings

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 12.56pm
A young child wrapped in a blanket is among a group of people thought to be migrants brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A young child wrapped in a blanket is among a group of people thought to be migrants brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Babies wearing woollen hats and wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as Channel crossings continued for a fifth day this week.

Since Sunday, 761 migrants have made the journey to the UK, navigating busy shipping lanes from France in dinghies and other small boats.

Crossings continued on Friday despite fog and choppy waters, with several men as well as some women and children seen being led ashore by officials in Dover, Kent.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
People arrive in Dover, Kent, as Channel crossings continued on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

At least 7,454 people have arrived in the UK so far this year, analysis of government figures by the PA news agency shows.

That includes 65 migrants detected in the Channel in two boats on Thursday, 149 in four boats on Tuesday, 293 in nine boats on Monday, and 254 in seven boats on Sunday.

No crossings were recorded on Wednesday amid poor weather conditions, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is yet to publish official figures for the number of crossings on Friday.

The annual total to date is more than triple the tally for this time last year.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A young child is carried as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda as a “solution” to curbing Channel crossings, having previously said tens of thousands of people could be flown there under the agreement.

But The Times reported that modelling by Home Office officials indicated that only 300 a year could be sent to the east African nation.

Asked about the forecast, the department said it does not recognise the figure and there is no cap on the number of people who may be sent to Rwanda.

A spokesman said: “The entire Government is united in our efforts to prevent lethal crossings, save lives and disrupt illegal migration.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier