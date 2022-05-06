Plymouth’s first trans councillor hopes to ‘dial down hate and division’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plymouth’s first trans councillor hopes to ‘dial down hate and division’

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 3.30pm
Dylan Tippetts has been elected as Plymouth’s first trans councillor (Dylan Tippetts/PA)
Dylan Tippetts has said he hopes his election will “dial down hate and division” after becoming Plymouth’s first openly trans councillor.

The 21-year-old is Labour’s first councillor in the city’s Compton Ward.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Tippetts said he is “still in shock”, adding: “I didn’t think I was going to win the seat last night.

“If I can help someone realise that trans people are just normal human beings like everyone else, with the same hopes and dreams, (and) just help dial down some of the real hate and division at the moment, that would be incredible.

“It would be even more of an honour to show a young person who might be scared of coming out that everything’s going to be OK and everything that they want in life can come true.”

Dylan Tippetts highlighted the ‘real hate’ being directed towards trans people (Dylan Tippetts/PA)

He added that trans people should be respected “as the human beings that we are”.

“Being treated as a normal person (is) refreshing in today’s toxic environment… trans people aren’t looking for special treatment.”

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Labour MP Luke Pollard said he is “so proud” of Mr Tippetts.

He tweeted: “As our city’s first ever openly gay MP, I am simply over the moon.

“Now the hard work really begins.”

Mr Tippetts grew up in Bridgwater, Somerset, and came out in 2018.

He told PA he moved to Plymouth shortly afterwards for a “fresh start, as coming out wasn’t the best experience for me”.

He said he is “proud” to represent a party with a “positive vision” for the city, adding that residents have been “ignored and taken for granted for far too long”.

He said he hopes to address concerns about the cost-of-living crisis, as well as to give a “voice” to those who do not have one.

“There are lots of people that don’t have a voice – whether it be nurses, young people, porters, kitchen cleaners, taxi drivers – and I want to stand up for those people and make sure that they’re actually listened to, because everyone has an equal and valuable contribution to make,” he said.

“For me, it’s bigger than just promoting equality and diversity in terms of trans people. It’s promoting the amazing diversity that we’ve got across our city in all walks of life.”

Posting about the result on Twitter, Mr Tippetts said he is “honoured and privileged” to be elected, adding: “To the trans community – you belong, your voice is your power. Things will get better.”

