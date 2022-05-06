Tories ponder Johnson’s future following local election reverses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tories ponder Johnson’s future following local election reverses

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 3.58pm
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It was always going to be a difficult night for the Tories, but was it bad enough to warrant a change in the occupant of No 10?

That will be the question unhappy Conservative MPs will be pondering over the coming days as they weigh up whether Boris Johnson is the leader to take them forward to the next general election.

The headlines certainly make grim reading, with the flagship Wandsworth council – reputedly Margaret Thatcher’s favourite – among those to fall.

Analysis for the BBC by Professor Sir John Curtice calculated that if the whole country had been voting on Thursday, Labour would have been five points ahead – its biggest local election lead in a decade.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to supporters in Barnet
Sir Keir Starmer celebrates with Labour supporters in Barnet (Jonathan Brady/PA)

For grassroots Tories who lost their seats, the cause of their woes was clear with voters still angry over lockdown parties in No 10 in breach of Covid regulations.

The issue of trust in the Prime Minister – who said repeatedly that no rules had been broken – was said to have come up regularly on the doorstep.

The party is also under pressure over the cost-of-living crisis, as soaring energy prices put the squeeze on household incomes.

Conservative MPs in the South and the South West may also be looking nervously at the strong performance of the Liberal Democrats following their recent by-election successes.

Against that, allies of Mr Johnson say this was always going to be a difficult set of elections, coming midway through the parliamentary electoral cycle, with some losses already “priced in”.

Crucially, they argue that while Labour did well in London, elsewhere in the country it was not making the sort of gains that would put Sir Keir Starmer on the road for victory at a general election.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s leadership ambitions have been damaged (Aaron Chown/PA)

For some Tory MPs, Mr Johnson’s position has been untenable ever since he was fined for his attendance at a 56th birthday bash in the Cabinet Room and they have been calling openly for him to go.

For that to translate into a leadership challenge, it would require 53 Tory MPs – 15% of the parliamentary party – to write to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady, calling for a vote of no confidence.

However, some of those demanding Mr Johnson’s resignation at the start of the year have since withdrawn their letters arguing that the crisis in Ukraine is the wrong time for a prolonged leadership struggle.

There is also the issue of a successor. Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and the present incumbent Liz Truss have been touted as possible candidates.

But the previous frontrunner, Rishi Sunak, has also now been fined and has been badly damaged by disclosures over his wife’s “non dom” status and that he held a US green card while Chancellor.

A No 10 insider told the PA news agency there was simply no better option than Mr Johnson.

“Keir Starmer is clearly not making the progress he needs to even dream of being in government and it’s hard to imagine any other Conservative leader doing better than this,” the source said.

The announcement that the Labour leader is now facing a police investigation for possible lockdown violations may further complicate the issue in the minds of some Tories.

However, MPs will be well aware the Government’s position is unlikely to improve in the short term, with the squeeze in living standards only set to intensify.

And there could still be more fines, with the prospect of the final report into lockdown parties by the senior civil servant Sue Gray still to come.

In the end it is likely to come down to a cold, hard calculation by Tory MPs as to whether their leader is still an electoral asset or has become a liability.

If they do decide that this is not the moment to act, it may only be a matter of a stay of execution rather than a final reprieve.

