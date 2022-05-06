Zelensky leaves door open for talks with Russia if troops withdraw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Zelensky leaves door open for talks with Russia if troops withdraw

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 5.58pm Updated: May 6 2022, 10.00pm
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

The Ukrainian president has said bridges with Russia are not yet “destroyed”, leaving the door open for future negotiations.

However, he said talks can only take place if Moscow withdraws to its pre-invasion positions, as of February 23, saying he was not elected to lead “a mini-Ukraine of some kind”.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Chatham House think tank, Volodymyr Zelensky said arrangements were needed for discussions to “stop the killing”, with “diplomatic channels” used to regain Ukraine’s territories.

The prerequisite for this would be “regaining the situation as of February 23”, he said.

“They have to fall back,” he added.

“In that situation we will be able to start discussing things normally.”

He said that “despite the fact that they are destroying all our bridges, I think not all the bridges are yet destroyed”, figuratively speaking.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged against any negotiations with Russia on terms that “give credence to the Kremlin’s false narrative for the invasion”, according to No 10.

In a phone call with Emmanuel Macron on Friday to congratulate the leader on his victory in last month’s French presidential elections, Mr Johnson is said to have made the comment while stressing that any final decision is for the Ukrainian government.

Mr Johnson and Mr Macron agreed to “co-ordinate more closely on longer-term security and economic support for Ukraine”, according to a Downing Street spokeswoman, with the Prime Minister sharing “his conviction that Ukraine would win, supported with the right level of defensive military assistance”.

The Ukrainian president, in his Chatham House address, also invited German chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks in Kyiv, suggesting the visit could take place on Russia’s annual Victory Day on May 9.

He said the move would be a “very powerful political step”.

Asked whether Ukraine was satisfied with the support it was receiving, particularly from EU nations including Germany, and what he would say to Mr Scholz if he had the chance to speak to him, Mr Zelensky said: “You cannot be slightly evil and slightly good.

“With the right hand you impose sanctions, with the left hand you sign the Russian contracts. This is not right. This is hypocrisy.”

He added: “I think chancellor Scholz, for him, he’s invited, the invitation is open, it’s been for some time now. He’s invited to come to Ukraine. He can make this very powerful political step to come here on May 9, to Kyiv.

“Sometimes in history we have to make certain steps for unity, even if there is some kind of coldness in specific relations.”

Meanwhile, western officials said they had been told Russia had made the “unusual” move of “not inviting” foreign leaders to celebrate Victory Day.

They said that the national holiday, which usually commemorates victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, may be used by Russian president Vladimir Putin to claim the attacks on Ukraine have been successful.

There could be a big announcement, they said, however it is unlikely to be a declaration of war, or mass mobilisation, which has been denied by the Kremlin, as officials have not seen any signs to indicate preparation is under way for either.

They also said they had not seen evidence that Mr Putin was unwell, but added they were not doctors.

In a separate briefing, asked what would happen after May 9, other western officials said the Russian president would “inevitably” claim a “synthetic victory” – perhaps the “totemic status of Mariupol”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier