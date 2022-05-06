Labour victor in South Yorkshire tells PM: enough is enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour victor in South Yorkshire tells PM: enough is enough

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 7.06pm
A man walks past a polling station in the Bank View Cafe, Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man walks past a polling station in the Bank View Cafe, Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

South Yorkshire’s newly elected mayor has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson “sleight of hand is no replacement for substance, spin no replacement for support”, after retaining the post for Labour.

Oliver Coppard was declared winner of the mayoral race on Friday afternoon in Sheffield after the count went to a second-round run-off with Conservative challenger Clive Watkinson.

Mr Coppard replaces Labour’s Dan Jarvis, who was the first South Yorkshire mayor and who remains the Barnsley Central MP.

He was previously best known for an unsuccessful run against Sir Nick Clegg in the Sheffield Hallam constituency in the 2015 general election.

He said: “My message to Boris Johnson and the Government in London is this: things have to change, enough is enough.

“Sleight of hand is no replacement for substance, spin no replacement for support.

“Our communities deserve better.”

The new mayor said South Yorkshire’s challenges were “a result of political choices, most often made 200 miles away by a government who neither know nor understand this place we call home”.

Mr Coppard secured 143,476 votes, once the second preferences of the eliminated candidates were redistributed, compared with 57,347 for his Tory rival.

The turnout was 26.4%.

Voters went to polls for the mayoral election in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley.

