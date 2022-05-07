Charity event raises £1,500 as Ukrainian refugees serve up traditional dishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity event raises £1,500 as Ukrainian refugees serve up traditional dishes

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 12.25pm Updated: May 7 2022, 5.49pm
Langport’s new Ukrainian residents sang to locals after serving a three-course traditional Ukrainian supper to raise funds for The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Around £1,500 was raised for charity as refugees in Somerset cooked traditional Ukrainian meals for more than 70 people in a sold-out event.

Ukrainian refugees were offered free rein of the kitchen at The Bridge cafe in Langport on Friday to cook a three-course dinner for local people in aid of The Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

Steve Dury, 59, is UK sponsor of two of the head chefs in charge of the supper and described the evening as “a great success”.

“Everyone just had a fabulous, fabulous evening,” the local government officer told the PA news agency.

“What was nice about it was as well as bringing the local community together, it brought the Ukrainians here together.

“They could speak Ukrainian together.

“It was very, very, very nice – very quite emotional, I think, both for the Ukrainians and for the British hosts.”

Mr Dury said tickets for the dinner were sold out in just a few days but “they could have sold it out twice over it was so popular”.

More than 70 people attended the supper (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Since April 12, he has been host to Liudmyla Tarasenko and her 15-year-old daughter, Daria, Liudmyla’s 27-year-old niece Yulia Svichkar and her three-year-old son, Egor, as well as 13-year-old Denys Chemodanov.

Ms Tarasenko and Ms Svichkar were among the team making traditional Ukrainian food such as golubsty, a stuffed cabbage leaf with rice, beef and pork filling, and cupcakes decorated blue and yellow alongside a fruit compote.

“We had two musicians who played for free, a winery nearby donated free wine,” Mr Dury said.

“There’s a butcher in Langport that donated the meat, so lots of local businesses in the community all pulled together.

The tables were decorated to show support for Ukraine (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Dury added the feedback on the food was “very positive”.

“People really enjoyed the food,” he said.

“There was a lot of people who had their first ever Ukrainian meal.

“With the food, the bar, music, (it was) a very relaxed, very friendly evening.”

He said one of the highlights was when many of the refugees decided to sing along to some backing music they had on a tape.

The refugees also sang to the residents during the evening (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It brought them together,” Mr Dury said.

“Some of them hadn’t met before, it’s the first time they had met – so they were able to network, meet members of the local community.

“Lots of the Ukrainian kids were around, so they all had fun playing in the garden.”

Mr Dury praised the local community in Langport for their generosity and flexibility.

“(The staff at The Bridge) were absolutely magnificent,” he said.

Cupcakes were iced blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to serve for dessert (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“They gave up their cafe for the evening, allowed everyone to come into the kitchen and cook, they bought a lot of ingredients and made the space available.

“The people in Langport have been so, so welcoming and so helpful with donations and assistance.”

