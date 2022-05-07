They must live up to their obligations: UK Government on Taliban burka order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
They must live up to their obligations: UK Government on Taliban burka order

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 2.17pm Updated: May 7 2022, 9.53pm
The move evokes similar restrictions imposed on women during the Taliban’s previous hardline rule between 1996 and 2001 (/PA)

The Taliban will have to live up to their obligations on the rights of women if they want acceptance, the Foreign Office has said.

It follows the announcement that Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burka in public.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “Responsibility for what happens in Afghanistan lies with the Taliban.

“We will judge them by their actions, not their words. If they want international acceptance, they must live up to their obligations and commitments, particularly on the rights of women and girls.”

The move evokes similar restrictions imposed on women during the Taliban’s previous hardline rule between 1996 and 2001.

AP reported that Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban’s ministry of vice and virtue, said: “We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety.”

The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade six (around 11 years old), reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hardline base at the expense of further alienating the international community.

Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and virtue ministry, said: “For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hajib is necessary and the best Hajib is chadori (the head-to-toe burka) which is part of our tradition and is respectful.

“Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes.”

The decree added that if women have no important work to be done outside, it is better for them to stay at home.

Polly Truscott, Amnesty UK’s international affairs director, said: “Women and girls in Afghanistan have been forced out of office, out of the classroom and now out of sight.

“Making women cover their faces against their will is the nail in the coffin for their hard-won advances in equal rights made there over the last 20 years.

“This is what Afghan women’s activists have been warning about since the Taliban came back to power and the international community must now wake up.

“The Taliban recently imposed a total ban on girls receiving any sort of education after the age of 10 and this latest betrayal of promises means there can be no pretence that this is anything other than the most extreme, hardline administration.

“It’s a very depressing day for anyone who cares about equality for women and girls or the future of Afghanistan.

“All international levers must be used to try and push for basic rights to be reinstated.”

The Foreign Office spokesperson added: “The UK has taken a leading role in the humanitarian response in Afghanistan and will continue to do so.

“We have doubled UK aid to Afghanistan this year to £286 million to provide urgent life-saving assistance.”

