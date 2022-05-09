Kate Forbes unveils project to improve quality of life for disadvantaged Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Forbes unveils project to improve quality of life for disadvantaged Scots

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.35pm
Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said the new centre could ‘improve health and quality of life’ for disadvantaged Scots (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new centre of expertise is being established in a bid to put human rights and equality at the heart of economic policy in Scotland.

The project will see the Scottish Government work with experts, ensuring policy officers have the knowledge and skills to help address injustice and economic inequality.

The new Centre of Expertise in Equality and Human Rights will form part of the office of the Chief Economic Adviser within the Scottish Government.

Speaking about the plans, Finance and Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said a focus on issues such as wellbeing and fair work would help “improve health and quality of life” for disadvantaged Scots.

Ms Forbes said: “Our vision for Scotland is to create a wellbeing economy where our society is thriving economically, socially and environmentally, and in which we deliver prosperity for all Scotland’s people and places.

“By focusing on wellbeing and fair work, we can deliver higher rates of employment and wage growth, to reduce poverty, particularly child poverty, and improve health and quality of life for disadvantaged families and communities.”

She continued “The Centre of Expertise in Equality and Human Rights will advance our understanding of how equality and human rights should influence the economic policy-making process.

“This includes work in areas to remove barriers to employment for disabled people, women, those with care experience and minority ethnic groups while also tackling poverty through fair pay and conditions.”

The establishment of such a centre was proposed in the Scottish Government’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

It will now be developed by the Government in partnership with organisations such as Inclusion Scotland, which works to ensure disabled people are fully included in society.

Bill Scott, senior policy advisor at Inclusion Scotland, said the new centre was “an exciting development which we believe will ensure that equalities and human rights are at the heart of future economic policy development and implementation”.

He added: “Its work will be crucial in first identifying and then tackling the inequalities that currently condemn far too many of Scotland’s disabled people to poverty and low pay.”

