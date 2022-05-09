Kate Forbes unveils project to improve quality of life for disadvantaged Scots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new centre of expertise is being established in a bid to put human rights and equality at the heart of economic policy in Scotland.

The project will see the Scottish Government work with experts, ensuring policy officers have the knowledge and skills to help address injustice and economic inequality.

The new Centre of Expertise in Equality and Human Rights will form part of the office of the Chief Economic Adviser within the Scottish Government.

Speaking about the plans, Finance and Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said a focus on issues such as wellbeing and fair work would help “improve health and quality of life” for disadvantaged Scots.

Ms Forbes said: “Our vision for Scotland is to create a wellbeing economy where our society is thriving economically, socially and environmentally, and in which we deliver prosperity for all Scotland’s people and places.

“By focusing on wellbeing and fair work, we can deliver higher rates of employment and wage growth, to reduce poverty, particularly child poverty, and improve health and quality of life for disadvantaged families and communities.”

She continued “The Centre of Expertise in Equality and Human Rights will advance our understanding of how equality and human rights should influence the economic policy-making process.

“This includes work in areas to remove barriers to employment for disabled people, women, those with care experience and minority ethnic groups while also tackling poverty through fair pay and conditions.”

The establishment of such a centre was proposed in the Scottish Government’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

It will now be developed by the Government in partnership with organisations such as Inclusion Scotland, which works to ensure disabled people are fully included in society.

Bill Scott, senior policy advisor at Inclusion Scotland, said the new centre was “an exciting development which we believe will ensure that equalities and human rights are at the heart of future economic policy development and implementation”.

He added: “Its work will be crucial in first identifying and then tackling the inequalities that currently condemn far too many of Scotland’s disabled people to poverty and low pay.”