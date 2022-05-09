More than 1,300 Ukrainians fleeing war use free rail travel in Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 1,300 Ukrainians fleeing war use free rail travel in Britain

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.57pm
More than 1,300 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have benefited from free rail travel after arriving in Britain, according to an industry body.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said the scheme, launched on March 20, has been made “as simple as possible”.

Ukrainians are entitled to free travel across Britain’s rail network for 48 hours after arrival by showing their passport and a boarding pass or ticket with details of when they entered the UK.

The scheme applies to all train operators.

Many train firms in other parts of Europe, as well as UK bus and coach companies, are also offering free travel.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “The tragedy in Ukraine has shocked us all, with people keen to offer meaningful help.

“The rail industry is proud to have been able to help play a part in making sure people affected by the tragic conflict can reach safety and comfort, and it’s fantastic to know that over 1,300 people have benefited already.

“We hope that many more people will be able to make use of this scheme and those offered by our colleagues elsewhere in the European rail family.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I am immensely proud of how our rail industry has come together to offer free onward travel to more than 1,300 Ukrainians, including the family who we have welcomed into our home.

“The UK continues to stand with the Ukrainian people and those fleeing Putin’s brutal invasion, and will help them to safety in any way we can.”

