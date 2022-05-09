Nicola Sturgeon heads to United States to set out international affairs approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon heads to United States to set out international affairs approach

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 3.01pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will travel to the US (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon will visit Washington DC next week as she sets out the Scottish Government’s interests in global issues.

The First Minister will speak at the Brookings Institution think tank and meet congressional groups when she travels to the United States.

It follows the publication of the Scottish Government’s Global Affairs Framework, which outlines the values underpinning its international work.

The document, published on Monday, said it would apply regardless of Scotland’s constitutional position.

However, it said there would be another “prospectus for enhanced international relations as an independent state” which would be “published in the run-up to the independence referendum”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and the climate and biodiversity emergencies prove in the starkest possible way that we live in an interconnected world and it is more important than ever that Scotland plays its part.

“The crisis in Ukraine underlines how interconnected these challenges are, and all countries have a role to play in meeting them.

“We are determined that Scotland continues to be a good global citizen, making a constructive contribution to addressing global challenges such as climate change.”

Donald Cameron dismissed the trip as an ‘indy tour’ (Fraser Bremner)

She continued: “Our international activity creates opportunities at home, broadens our horizons, attracts high-quality investment and ultimately benefits our people – no more evident than in Scotland’s longstanding relationship and strong trade ties with the USA, which this visit will build upon further.

“By being open and connected, and making a positive contribution internationally, we give ourselves the greatest possible chance of building a successful country. In this way we can make a contribution to the world that is welcomed, valued and helps us all.”

Scottish Conservative MSP, Donald Cameron, said: “Just a few days after the local elections and Nicola Sturgeon has already abandoned local issues to jet off on an indy tour to the United States.

“The vast majority of Scots don’t want a referendum on Nicola Sturgeon’s timeline, yet instead of focusing on the issues Scots really care about, the First Minister would rather promote independence abroad at the taxpayer’s expense.

“The Scottish public will be outraged to see the First Minister taking her eye off the ball so soon after local elections – not to mention furious at this waste of taxpayer money in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“Nicola Sturgeon should be focusing on tackling her Government’s woeful record here at home, instead of taking the SNP’s obsession with independence on tour.”

