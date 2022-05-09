Boris Johnson hosts Downing Street market to boost small businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson hosts Downing Street market to boost small businesses

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 6.02pm Updated: May 9 2022, 6.14pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with stallholders (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the energy price hike is causing “huge pressures” and the UK needs “more cheap food” as he hosted small British businesses at a market set-up in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson walked around 10 stalls pitched outside No 10 on Monday, sampling wares at the event held to showcase British trade.

Downing Street event to promote British businesses
The Prime Minister hailed British food as “the best in the world” in a speech outside his official residence before enjoying a cup of tea and chatting with stallholders.

“A fantastic effort by British food and farming… but there is still so much more we can do,” he said.

“What’s happening in the world, we’re facing huge pressures caused by the energy spike, the spike in the price of energy.

“That’s having a knock-on effect on food. The world needs more food, the world needs more cheap food, and the UK needs more cheap food as well, doesn’t it?”

“Let’s export ever more UK food,” he added.

The Prime Minister took part in candle-dipping at a stall held by St Eval candle company and operated an electric weed-zapper showcased by the Small Robot Company, remarking: “Spooky.”

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng were among others to attend the event, along with business owners and their constituency MPs.

