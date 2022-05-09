Rwanda plan ‘sends clear signal but will take time’, says Patel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rwanda plan ‘sends clear signal but will take time’, says Patel

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 10.31pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel during her visit to the Metropolitan Police Service’s Specialist Training Centre in Gravesend, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel during her visit to the Metropolitan Police Service's Specialist Training Centre in Gravesend, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Home Secretary has insisted the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda sends a “clear signal” but it will “take time” to implement.

Priti Patel said she would use “every tool and every piece of legislation at our disposal” to remove migrants who arrive in the UK “illegally”.

Speaking during a visit to the Metropolitan Police specialist training centre in Gravesend, Kent, on Monday, she said there were “barriers and hurdles” to overcome but the Government was determined to “remove those with no legal basis of being in the UK, to Rwanda”.

Asked if it would be a long time before removals take place and whether she was confident the scheme would work, Ms Patel said: “When it comes to our migration and economic development partnership with Rwanda, it is clear that our objective as a Government is to remove those with no legal basis of being in the UK, to Rwanda. That is the basis of our agreement.

“I’ve said from day one, even when I signed the agreement and announced the partnership, that this will take time and it will take time for a range of reasons. We see various hurdles and barriers, mainly from specialist law firms that want to block the removal of individuals that have no right to be in our country. That is part of the techniques that they use.

“We see this day in day out, I see this with all the removals whether it’s foreign national offenders, people that have caused harm and criminal offences against British citizens – these firms specialise in preventing their removal.

“So yes, there will be barriers and yes, it will be hurdles, but… it is a determination of this Government, through the work that I have led including the Nationality and Borders Act… that Act of parliament will give us greater powers and greater means through the changes in legislation to remove those individuals who have no legal right to be in our country.

“And when it comes to the issue of small boats, that is exactly why we changed our laws, that is why we have this partnership with Rwanda, because it’s sending out a clear signal that those that come to our country illegally, they will have no right to remain in our country, and we will use every tool and every piece of legislation that we have at our disposal to make sure that we can remove them.”

Last week the Prime Minister came under fire for “attacks” on lawyers who are “simply doing their jobs” while the Government faces legal action over the plans.

Boris Johnson claimed “liberal lawyers” would attempt to scupper the deal as Downing Street said flights for the one-way trip to the east African nation may not take place for months, in the wake of criticism and legal challenges.

Mark Fenhalls QC, chairman of the Bar Council, said: “Attacks on men and women for simply doing their jobs are irresponsible and undermine the rule of law.”

Sir Jonathan Jones QC, a former head of the Government Legal Department and now a senior consultant at law firm Linklaters, said it was “not fair to blame the lawyers for bringing such challenges – they are just serving the best interests of their clients, as they are professionally bound to do”.

