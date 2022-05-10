Sadiq Khan practises pitching baseball in Central Park ahead of MLB appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sadiq Khan practises pitching baseball in Central Park ahead of MLB appearance

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 7.19am
Sadiq Khan has warmed up for his guest appearance throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball (MLB) game by practicing in New York’s Central Park (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sadiq Khan has warmed up for his guest appearance throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball (MLB) game by practising in New York’s Central Park.

The Mayor of London met with Hillary Clinton, the city’s current mayor Eric Adams and its former leader Michael Bloomberg on Monday at the start of his tour to boost London’s tourism and tech industries.

The west coast leg of the trip began with Mr Khan landing in San Francisco at about 10.30pm (6.30am BST) ahead of his appearance throwing the first pitch at the game between the hometown Giants and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on the edge of San Francisco Bay on Tuesday.

The American tradition of having a guest-of-honour throw the first pitch dates back to at least 1890 and has commonly included US presidents since William Howard Taft in 1910.

Mr Khan attended the launch of an international tourism campaign – Let’s Do London – on Monday in Times Square and met with MLB commissioner Robert Manfred to announce the British capital would host regular season games for the league in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets Hillary Clinton at the Clinton Foundation
Hillary Clinton is among the political luminaries to meet with Sadiq Khan during his US tour (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“These games will be a fantastic opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multi-use venue and a fantastic asset for the capital,” Mr Khan said, before showing off his pitching skills in Manhattan’s famous park.

The New York Yankees played a two-game series against the Boston Redsox at the stadium in 2019 in the first regular-season games played in Europe, with Mr Manfred saying all aspects of the fixtures “were an overwhelming success”.

Mr Khan will meet with Google and LinkedIn executives in San Francisco, before travelling to Los Angeles to promote London’s film industry.

