Northern Ireland leaders speak with Prime Minister

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 9.25am
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday morning amid a stand-off over forming a new Stormont Executive (PA)
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday morning amid a stand-off over forming a new Stormont Executive (PA)

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have spoken with Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid a stalemate over forming a new Stormont Executive.

The DUP has urged the Government to act on its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol before it enters an Executive, while Sinn Fein has called for a fresh team of ministers to be nominated now.

Following the historic election result at the weekend, Sinn Fein is now the largest party at Stormont and entitled to nominate the first nationalist or republican First Minister.

However the DUP must nominate a deputy First Minister to serve alongside in the joint office.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader, Michelle O’Neill, said she pressed Mr Johnson on the importance of a new Executive being formed.

She tweeted that, during her call with the Prime Minister, she told him the DUP’s “refusal to form an Executive is punishing the public, leaving workers and families high and dry”.

“The public here can’t be a pawn in the British Government’s game of chicken with the EU,” she said.

“Time to form an Executive now.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that, during his call with the Prime Minister, he “reiterated our position that we cannot nominate to an Executive until decisive action is taken on the protocol”.

Hours ahead of the Queen’s Speech, Sir Jeffrey said he will “listen carefully to what is said today in Parliament”, but warned “action must follow words”.

