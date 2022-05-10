Cash awarded to help transform 10 derelict sites in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten projects that aim to transform derelict and vacant sites are to share more than £5 million.

Schemes that will benefit from the public cash include an initiative that aims to build 133 net-zero, affordable homes in part of Edinburgh, along with a project to decontaminate former industrial land for social housing and outdoor activities near the Forth and Clyde Canal in Twechar, East Dunbartonshire.

Funding has also been given to help with plans to install heat pump technology to cut carbon emissions at commercial developments on vacant land in a business park in South Lanarkshire.

And derelict land in the east of Greenock is to be used to create a street growing project, giving people the chance to grow some of their own food.

The Scottish Government announced cash for the initiatives was being made available from the £50 million Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme at the same time as it urged projects looking for money next year to bid to funds.

Community wealth minister, Tom Arthur, said: “Derelict sites are often found in more disadvantaged areas and can hold back development of communities.

“This programme is delivering community regeneration and tackling climate change, in line with our national strategy to transform the economy and deliver sustainable and inclusive growth and a fairer society.

“At the same time as announcing these grants, we are opening the programme to projects seeking funding in 2023-24 and I look forward to building on the momentum generated by today’s investments.”