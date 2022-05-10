Government in fresh bid to crack down on ‘guerrilla’ protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government in fresh bid to crack down on ‘guerrilla’ protests

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 12.52pm Updated: May 10 2022, 4.16pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel said ministers are determined to prevent protesters bringing the country to ‘a grinding halt’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ministers have launched a fresh attempt to crack down on disruptive “guerrilla protests”, with harsher sentences and new criminal offences for those who glue or lock themselves to roads or structures.

The Public Order Bill will outlaw tactics in England and Wales such as protesters “locking on” to public transport infrastructure or gluing themselves to roads, which have been adopted by campaign groups such as Insulate Britain.

It represents a bid to revive measures which were previously put forward under the now-passed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill but had to be scrapped after being knocked back by the House of Lords.

In a sign of the Government’s determination to drive through the measures, officials said the legislation was set to be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday.

A government document setting out the detail of the Bills announced in the Queen’s Speech said: “Our Public Order Bill will give the police the powers they need to prevent a minority of protesters from using guerrilla tactics that cause misery to the hardworking public, disrupting businesses, costing millions in taxpayers’ money and putting lives at risk.”

The Bill will create new criminal offences of “locking on” and going equipped to “lock on” to other people, objects or buildings in order to cause “serious disruption”, with a maximum penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.

A new offence of interfering with key national infrastructure – such as airports, railways and printing presses – will carry a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

It will also become illegal to obstruct major transport works, such as the HS2 high-speed rail link, again punishable by up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

The Bill will also extend stop and search powers so the police can seize articles related to the new offences, while new serious disruption prevention orders will also be available for those who repeatedly cause criminal disruption.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said ministers are determined to prevent protesters bringing the country to “a grinding halt”, when she was asked about the plans during a visit to the Metropolitan Police specialist training centre in Gravesend, Kent, on Monday.

“The law-abiding, responsible majority have had enough of anti-social, disruptive protests carried out by a self-indulgent minority who seem to revel in causing mayhem and misery for the rest of us,” she said.

Ms Patel denied she is attempting to erode the right to protest, describing it as a “fundamental right … that we all cherish dearly” and dismissing such claims put forward by opponents as a “lazy excuse”.

Asked what checks will ensure police do not abuse the new powers, amid concerns from opponents about heavy handedness by officers, she said the police have “specialist training” to deal with public order incidents.

“The police are incredibly sensitive in the way in which they deal with those protesters – they have to be for very good reasons, public safety is the paramount issue here,” she said.

Norman Reimer, the chief executive of the group Fair Trials, said: “By reintroducing plans that have already been rejected by UK parliamentarians, the UK government appears to be intent on destroying the right to peaceful protest rather than protecting it.”

Lawyers called on the Government to address backlogs in cases waiting to be dealt with by the courts ahead of introducing new criminal offences.

Jo Sidhu QC, chairman of the Criminal Bar Association, said the Government’s “ongoing refusal to properly fund the prosecutors and defenders required to deal with the pile-up of delayed trials for existing public order cases, means any new legislation for new criminal offences will fail to deliver justice for either the public or those accused”.

I. Stephanie Boyce, the president of the Law Society of England and Wales, said: “If the Government is serious about tackling crime it must implement the recommended 15% increase in criminal legal aid fees to ensure the survival of a functioning criminal justice system.”

