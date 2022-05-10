GCSE grades don’t count in apprenticeship performance, says Euan Blair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GCSE grades don’t count in apprenticeship performance, says Euan Blair

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 4.01pm
(Ben Stevens/PA)
(Ben Stevens/PA)

Euan Blair has said that a string of top grades at GCSE makes no difference to the performance of young people who finish apprenticeships through his company, Multiverse.

Tony Blair’s son told a panel on the skills gap at the Times Education Summit that “we’ve had for a long time the obsession with academics as a kind of marker of potential and talent”.

“When we look at the apprentices we close, we’ve actually seen no difference between those who were getting Cs or Grade 4s in GCSEs, and those who are getting A*s and As at GCSE, in terms of the employer they go on to, how long they’re retained in their job, their performance reviews, their progression after that fact,” he said.

He added that despite this, GCSEs are “built up to these big things that basically determine your success or failure later, age 16, which is astonishing”.

Mr Blair created an estimated £160 million fortune through his company, which encourages school leavers to take up apprenticeships instead of going on to higher education.

Asked about his father’s target for 70% of school leavers to attend university, Mr Blair said: “It’s not really a matter of having a fixed target in either direction.”

He said professional apprenticeships are an “incredible” way to begin a career, but “pretty much every teacher went to university and so they’re often more comfortable promoting that route”.

He added that it would not be “a bad idea” to get rid of GCSEs.

“The fact that you end up doing mock after mock, and this becomes the end in itself rather than actually learning, is really problematic.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We have lost the sense that assessment is something which is a skill set which teachers use routinely… it has become something that is driving far too much.

“There will be kids sitting their Key Stage 2 tests this week, who will have not done any PE and sport for two years because we allow the assessment to dominate that,” he added.

He said GCSEs had been designed for a different era and the qualification had “seen its day”.

The idea of online, adaptive testing, where questions adapt to the pupil’s ability, is “hugely liberating and democratic”, he said.

Ofqual recently announced it will explore the use of online tests over the next three years.

Meanwhile, Kate Bingham, who chaired the UK Government’s Vaccine Taskforce during the pandemic, told the event that first-year undergraduates should be given the opportunity to develop vaccines.

“We’ve got to give them the opportunity to actually figure out how to turn dry science into something practical,” she said.

“And that was what was so exciting about vaccines is it’s actually very tangible – you’ve got a genetic sequence of a pathogen, you can make it whether it’s in protein or MRNA and you can vaccinate an animal.

“You can do that, you can do that at first year of university, and it’s very straightforward.”

She said being able to turn “what you’re learning in basic science” into an “immediate reality” is the best way for pupils to learn.

