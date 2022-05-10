Sadiq Khan to meet tech giants on trade mission to Silicon Valley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sadiq Khan to meet tech giants on trade mission to Silicon Valley

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 8.02pm
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan walks through the streets of New York between appointments during a 5 day visit to the US in a bid to boost London’s tourism industry (PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan walks through the streets of New York between appointments during a 5 day visit to the US in a bid to boost London’s tourism industry (PA)

The Mayor of London is set to meet with tech business leaders as he heads a trade mission to Silicon Valley.

Sadiq Khan will speak with senior representatives from some of the world’s biggest tech companies including Google and LinkedIn at their headquarters in California on Tuesday.

The visits are hoped to drive investment and further links between London’s tech sector and companies in the Bay Area as part of a tour of the US to boost London’s tourism and technology industries.

Sadiq Khan visit to US
Sadiq Khan is set to meet with tech giants as part of the US tour (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The mayor will also visit the Silicon Valley HQ of Plug and Play, the world’s largest early-stage investor and a global innovation platform, which has announced its first UK operations in both London and Warwickshire.

Plug and Play, which was an early investor in Google, PayPal, and Dropbox, also aims to make up to 30 investments per year into UK early-stage start-ups.

Palo Alto-based artificial intelligence software provider SambaNova Systems has announced an expansion in the UK with the opening of its first London office over the coming months.

The mayor will be joined on his visit to the Bay Area by 11 founders from some of London’s women-led tech companies who are looking to explore investment and expansion opportunities in the US market.

Mr Khan, said: “I’m delighted to be in Silicon Valley today to bang the drum for even more investment in London by American tech companies.

“London is already the number one destination for American tech companies to expand, showing we are an unrivalled destination for businesses to invest in. It is great news that even more leading US tech companies have unveiled plans to invest in and create new jobs our capital, and I want to invite businesses from across the sector and beyond to set their sights on London.”

The visit comes as new research reveals 2021 was a record year for investment into London tech companies.

The study, commissioned by London & Partners – a company which promotes the City of London – revealed the capital has attracted more new international tech investment projects from the US than any other global city in the last five years.

The data also showed London and the Bay Area are the top two hubs for fintech (financial technology), receiving more investment than all other global cities, including New York and Singapore.

Ruth Porat, SVP and CFO of Google and Alphabet, said Google was “committed” to growth in London, adding: “Google shares the Mayor’s belief in the power of technology to drive sustainable economic growth, and we look forward to continuing to deepen our connection to the capital in the years ahead.”

Mr Khan met with Hillary Clinton, current mayor of New York Eric Adams, and its former leader Michael Bloomberg on Monday at the start of the trip before travelling to San Francisco at about 10.30pm (6.30am BST) for the west coast leg of the tour.

On the next part of his trade mission, the mayor will travel to Los Angeles to discuss export opportunities for London’s creative technology businesses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier