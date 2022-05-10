Income limits for child food benefit to be scrapped, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Income limits for child food benefit to be scrapped, says minister

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 12.03am
The change was announced on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Income limits on a benefit designed to ensure children in poverty can access healthy foods will be scrapped by the end of 2023-24, a minister has said.

The Best Start Foods benefit provides pre-paid cards to pregnant women and for the first three years of their child’s life.

But, some income limits are applied to the benefit, meaning that if households on Universal Credit – where one or both parents have jobs – earn more than £660 per month after tax on top of the benefit, they are not eligible.

Similarly, parents in receipt of child tax credit must earn no more than £17,005 per year, £7,920 per year if they receive child tax credit and working tax credit and less than £328 a week if they receive housing benefit.

Ben Macpherson
The minister made the announcement on Wednesday (Lesley Martin/PA)

However, by the end of 2023-24, social security minister Ben Macpherson has said, income limits will be scrapped on the benefit, expanding eligibility by as many as 30,000 people.

“Tackling child poverty is a national mission for us,” the minister said.

“We continue to take the necessary steps to reach the ambitious targets set out in our Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan.

“Social security is one of the main pillars of this plan and will help us to deliver support directly into the pockets of those families who need it the most.

“The cost of healthy food was already a pressure for parents and carers, and the cost of living increases are only making this more challenging.

“We will remove the income thresholds for Best Start Foods so that around 30,000 additional people who receive tax credits or certain benefits will be able to receive Best Start Foods by the end of financial year 2023-24.”

Sharon Hill, the development manager at Mayfield and Easterhouses Development Trust – which runs a community pantry in Midlothian, said: “We have been operating the pantry for less than a year but it is clear that people from all walks of life and backgrounds are looking for ways to cut costs when it comes to doing their essential food shopping.

“We encourage people to ensure that they get all the benefits that are available to them and we welcome any move to open that support up to include more people.

“Like many people involved in community pantries and food banks our aim is to help people get to a place where they don’t require these services any more.”

