Government must ‘finally come clean’ on ferry shambles, demand Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government must ‘finally come clean’ on ferry shambles, demand Tories

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 12.03am Updated: May 11 2022, 9.51am
The Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Controversy over “missing” documents detailing the decision to award contracts for the Ferguson Marine ferries is to be the focus of a debate in Holyrood.

The Scottish Conservatives are to call on the Scottish Government to “finally come clean” as they lead a discussion on Wednesday on the lack of evidence in the decision-making process.

The party’s transport spokesman, Graham Simpson, will challenge Government ministers to “verbally” recall the reasoning behind the award – claiming it is “inconceivable” there would be no memory of it.

The cost of building the two ferries at the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, is sitting at at least £250 million – two-and-a-half times the original £97 million budget.

Glen Sannox
The unfinished Glen Sannox ferry in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde (Jane Barlow/PA)

The estimated delivery of the two vessels, Glen Sannox and Hull 802, has been pushed back by five years, with completion expected between March and May 2023 and between October and December 2023 respectively.

In the time since the contract was awarded to the yard, it has been saved from administration by the Scottish Government.

In the meantime, Scotland’s ferry network has faced major problems with disruptions and unreliability caused by an aging fleet.

CalMac’s managing director revealed last month that nearly a third of vessels used across the network are now beyond their normal expected lifeline, leading to increased spending on maintenance.

The Tories will on Wednesday call on the Government to reveal a plan for running and procuring Scotland’s ferries in the future, amid fears the issues with services could see island populations begin to fall.

Mr Simpson said: “The SNP’s continued cover-up over their catastrophic contract award is only dragging out and deepening this scandal.

Hull 802
Hull 802 is not expected to be completed until the end of next year (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The Government’s claims over the missing document – explaining why they overruled Cmal’s (Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited) advice and gave the contract to Ferguson – don’t bear the slightest scrutiny. Whether no written record was ever kept or it has been destroyed, it appears they may well have broken the law.

“But in a sense the paperwork is a red herring. Ministers can simply tell us their reasoning. After all, it’s inconceivable that Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney, Keith Brown and co can’t recall why they gave the contract to Ferguson – unless they’ve all developed selective amnesia.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A thorough search has been conducted and all relevant information that we hold has been shared with Audit Scotland.

“As the First Minister has set out to Parliament, there is extensive documentation available, including more than 200 documents proactively published online which record the decision-making process and the mitigations proposed to safeguard public money.

“As the Auditor General has set out, it is not clear whether the document being discussed was ever created or whether, in reality, an important document was never prepared and that is why it cannot now be located.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier