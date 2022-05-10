Rental and social housing reforms will put stop to damp and unsafe homes – Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Rental and social housing reforms will put stop to damp and unsafe homes – Gove

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 12.04am
Housing Secretary Michael Gove said new laws announced in the Queen’s Speech would help end injustice in the rented and social housing sectors (Yui Mok/PA)
Housing Secretary Michael Gove said new laws announced in the Queen’s Speech would help end injustice in the rented and social housing sectors (Yui Mok/PA)

New legislation announced in the Queen’s Speech will put a stop to renters living in “damp, unsafe and cold homes”, according to the Housing Secretary.

Tuesday’s timetable for new laws included the Renters Reform Bill, which Michael Gove said represented a “new deal” for people renting in England.

The Bill will extend the Decent Homes Standard to the 4.4 million households privately renting in a bid to tackle the conditions facing 21% the sector who currently live in homes of an unacceptable quality, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

Officials said the Bill would also provide security for tenants in the private rented sector by ending Section 21 notices, which allow landlords to evict a tenant without having to give a reason.

Almost a quarter of those who moved in the past year did not end their tenancy by choice, figures shared by DLUHC suggested.

Levelling Up and Housing Secretary Michael Gove said: “Too many renters are living in damp, unsafe and cold homes, powerless to put it right, and under the threat of sudden eviction.

“The new deal for renters announced today will help to end this injustice, improving conditions and rights for millions of renters.

“This is all part of our plan to level up communities and improve the life chances of people from all corners of the country.”

Mr Gove’s department has promised that the Renters Reform Bill will introduce an ombudsman so disputes between private landlords and tenants can be resolved without going to court.

Levelling Up and Housing Secretary Michael Gove
Levelling Up and Housing Secretary Michael Gove (Peter Byrne/PA)

While Section 21 will be abolished, ministers plan to introduce stronger possession grounds for landlords when there are repeated incidences of rent arrears, and reduce notice periods when there is antisocial behaviour.

A property portal will be established to help landlords understand their responsibilities and give tenants “performance indication” to hold their landlord to account, DLUHC said.

The measures have been widely welcomed by housing charities for helping to address the concerns of renters, particularly around no-fault evictions.

Using a separate Social Housing Regulation Bill announced on Tuesday, Cabinet minister Mr Gove plans to increase social housing tenants’ rights, and improve how they can hold landlords to account, in response to concerns raised by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

Under the changes, the regulator will be able to inspect landlords and intervene when they poorly handle issues such as complaints, while new tenant satisfaction measures will be introduced so tenants can see how their landlord is performing compared to others.

Housing association tenants will be able to request information from their landlord in a similar way to how local authority landlords are subject to Freedom of Information requests.

And there will be no limit to how much the regulator can fine a landlord who falls short of the required standards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier