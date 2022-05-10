Britain’s armed forces lack ‘battle-winning capabilities’, MPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britain’s armed forces lack ‘battle-winning capabilities’, MPs warn

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 12.04am
An RAF Typhoon fighter jet (SAC Charlotte Hughes/MoD/PA)
An RAF Typhoon fighter jet (SAC Charlotte Hopkins/MoD/PA)

Britain’s armed forces may lack the “modern battle-winning capabilities” they need to meet the demands of future warfare, MPs have warned.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a reminder of the “risks and responsibilities” which come with the UK’s membership of Nato.

But while other countries were developing new capabilities such as hypersonic weapons, the committee said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was forced to address “capability gaps” in the existing forces.

Despite a £16.5 billion budget increase in the four years to 2024-25, it expressed frustration at the “complacency” within the MoD over the affordability of its equipment plan.

The Government Integrated Review of foreign policy and defence last year identified Russia as “the most acute threat” to national security.

However the committee said it was concerned that recent events meant it still “downplays” the scale of the threat Moscow poses to the UK’s interests.

“We are concerned that the department may not have identified all the modern battle-winning capabilities our armed forces need, and also that it is not developing its existing large programmes with sufficient urgency,” it said.

“The invasion of Ukraine highlights rapid technological advances by other potential adversaries beg serious questions about the pace, scope and ambition of the department’s equipment plan.”

The committee said that while the MoD was beginning to develop next-generation systems, there was “relatively little money” to exploit promising research during the coming decade and a lack of clarity as to whether they would be truly “battle-winning”.

It noted that new radar for the RAF’s Typhoon fighter jets was not due to enter service until 2030, even though it was first announced in 2015 and that development work had begun much earlier.

The committee also questioned the overall affordability of the equipment plan which depended upon delivering billions of pounds of future cost reductions but with no plans as to how they would be achieved.

It expressed concern that a Treasury “contingency” for the new Dreadnought submarines – which will carry the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent – was being seen as a “blank cheque” by the MoD “freeing it from the need to control costs”.

The committee chair, Dame Meg Hillier, said: “The MoD trumpeted a step change in this year’s equipment plan after the Integrated Review, with new priorities and a huge cash injection – but the invasion of Ukraine has cast in stark relief the realities of current and future warfare.

“Senior officials appear unable to recognise the poor state of affairs in MoD’s procurement or the deep-rooted issues that undermine our confidence that it will actually get a grip on the situation.

“A diminished role in global security, and enhanced risk to our national security and the service personnel defending it, are the unacceptable costs of the ministry’s ongoing and repeated failures.”

A defence source told PA news agency: “We entirely reject the observations made in the PAC report.

“It is wrong to say we haven’t identified the modern battle-winning capabilities our armed forces need.

“This report seems to be blind to the integrated review, defence command paper and our latest spending commitments.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “Our affordable plan for defence outlines £238 billion of investment over the next 10 years including a £24 billion uplift in the current spending round.

“We are delivering ongoing fundamental change to drive value in defence procurement, including enhanced management of projects and greater agility.

“The speed of response and depth of leadership being provided by the UK in response to the invasion of Ukraine has been widely recognised by the international community.”

