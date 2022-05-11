Yousaf ‘very confident’ target to increase GPs by 800 will be met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Yousaf ‘very confident’ target to increase GPs by 800 will be met

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 10.33am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he is confident the Scottish Government will meet its target of increasing the number of GPs by 800 by 2027 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he is confident the Scottish Government will meet its target of increasing the number of GPs by 800 by 2027 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has insisted he is “very confident” a target for increasing the number of GPs in Scotland by 800 will be met.

Mr Yousaf said the number of family doctors has so far only risen by 275, but he added that “much of the increase” will come in the later years of the target, which is to be met by 2027.

The commitment to increase GP numbers, first made back in 2017, is “extremely ambitious”, Mr Yousaf accepted.

But he said: “I think we are on track to meet that target.”

The Scottish Government has pledged to increase GP numbers by 800 by 2027 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

His comments came in the wake of new research showing just two-thirds of Scots had a positive experience at their GP practice last year.

The Health and Care Experience Survey saw 67% of respondents give a positive rating, when asked about their overall experience, a drop of 12% from the previous survey and 23% lower than when the first survey was carried out in 2009-10.

It comes after GP services were disrupted last year because of the ongoing Covid pandemic, resulting in many patients being seen by phone or virtually to avoid the spread of the virus.

Less than two-fifths (37%) of patients saw their GP face-to-face last year, which was a fall of 49%. Meanwhile, 57% had a telephone consultation – an increase of 46% on the previous year.

Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday that face-to face appointments were “understandably” restricted because of the pandemic.

He added that ministers, along with GP representatives, are “committed” to increasing the number of patients seen in person, but he also stressed this will “be part of a hybrid model”.

But he was clear: “For those who want to see their GP face-to-face, and it is clinically appropriate for them to see their GP face-to-face, they should be seen face-to-face.

“We will see numbers of people making face-to-face appointments increase, I am certain of that, because we have de-escalated some of the infection prevention control measures around health care as we move from pandemic into an endemic phase of this virus.”

On the GP recruitment target, Mr Yousaf said: “We are putting relentless effort, relentless focus, into making sure that general practice is an attractive proposition for medical graduates to go into.”

There has been an increase in GP numbers of 275 since 2017, he added, although he stressed it “would be wrong to think of this as a year-on-year target”.

The Health Secretary added: “There will be various phases of this, and much of the increase will come in these latter years.

“We are very confident we will meet that 800 target by 2027.

“Scotland is starting from a very high base, we have more GPs per head in Scotland than any other part of the UK – and not by a small margin, by quite a distance.

“We’re going to increase the number of GPs, increase the number of other professionals within the GP practice, and I hope all of that will help us meet the demand placed on GP practices at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier