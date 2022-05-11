‘Unacceptable’ for DUP to consider blocking Speaker election – Sinn Fein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Unacceptable’ for DUP to consider blocking Speaker election – Sinn Fein

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 11.27am Updated: May 11 2022, 11.48am
Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill warned DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson not to block the election of the Stormont Assembly Speaker (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein has criticised the DUP’s suggestion that it may choose not to elect a new Speaker when the Stormont Assembly meets on Friday.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said on Wednesday that his party has yet to decide whether to vote to elect a new Speaker when MLAs meet in the chamber in two days.

The election of the new Speaker is the first item on the agenda for MLAs following the election and requires cross-community support from nationalist and unionist members.

The DUP is refusing to return to the power-sharing Executive until its issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

Speaking after a meeting with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Michelle O’Neill said the Speaker has to be elected.

She said: “What we need to see is the positions filled – First Minister, deputy First Minister, all the ministerial positions filled – and let’s get down to doing business.

“I don’t think it is good enough. It is not good enough for the people here that the DUP is holding society to ransom, punishing society, preventing the establishment of a Speaker and an Executive to actually respond to the things people are worried about.

“I don’t think it is acceptable, the position Jeffrey Donaldson has articulated today.”

Sir Jeffrey told BBC Radio Ulster that his party will decide by Friday whether to elect a new Speaker.

He said: “We will be there on Friday. Our members will be there to sign the roll. We will make a decision as to how we proceed. We’ll get the group together and we’ll determine how best to take this forward.

“I’m waiting to see what the Government has to say. So that is the priority right now, to ensure that what the Government say is moving us in the right direction.

“I’m simply saying that we will need to make a decision on that. That’s one of the decisions we’ve got to make.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to tell the EU that the dispute over Northern Ireland cannot drag on, amid concerns in Europe that the UK is poised to take unilateral action on the post-Brexit arrangements in the region.

Those concerns are shared in Dublin, and Mr Coveney visited Belfast on Friday for talks with several of the Stormont parties in a bid to break the impasse on a return to power-sharing.

Ms O’Neill said her meeting with Mr Coveney was “constructive” because Sinn Fein has a “shared interest” in restoring the Executive.

“It is obvious that we made the case that we want the Executive up and running, working on behalf of the people,” she said.

“There should be no more delays. That should have happened by now. We had the election results last week. The people have had their say.

“We encourage all parties to turn up on Friday.”

Ms O’Neill insisted that the Northern Ireland Protocol cannot be scrapped.

“The protocol is here to stay. There are ways to smooth its implementation, and we are certainly up for that, but the rhetoric from the British Government in the last number of days is serving only to pander to the DUP.”

State Opening of Parliament
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said on Tuesday that his party has yet to decide whether to elect a new Speaker (James Manning/PA)

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said a new Assembly Speaker should be nominated as a bare minimum.

He confirmed that his party would take part in the process of electing a new Speaker.

“It will be serious (if no Speaker is nominated on Friday) because up until now, we’ve been able to do some form of business because the Assembly could meet, we could do stuff, we could hold the ministers to account for the next 24 weeks because question time would continue with them and we would know what was happening in regards to the individual departments,” he said.

“If we don’t have a Speaker, we don’t have any of that. We will have no work being done whatsoever and that is not acceptable. We cannot be standing for election and then getting paid to do a job and then not being allowed to do it.

“So we, at least, as a bare minimum, need to nominate a Speaker on Friday so that we can move forward, at least in part.

“We certainly, as a party, will be nominating someone to be a Speaker.”

Sir Jeffrey also said on Tuesday that he will not leave the House of Commons to take up his seat in the Northern Ireland Assembly until issues around the protocol are resolved.

On Wednesday, he stressed there is “unfinished business” at Westminster.

“If the Government are going to act, then I believe, as the unionist leader, I need to be here to see that through because it’s fundamentally important,” he said.

“There isn’t a single Unionist Member of the Assembly elected last week who supports the protocol. We can’t go on with that kind of situation.”

He also said he does not anticipate that any DUP candidate who failed to secure a seat in the Assembly will be co-opted to represent Lagan Valley while he remains at Westminster.

He said the seat will not remain “vacant” and that an announcement on his temporary replacement will be made in the coming days.

