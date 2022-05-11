Sturgeon vows to ‘make clear’ impact of abortion change during US visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon vows to ‘make clear’ impact of abortion change during US visit

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.43pm
Nicola Sturgeon said a woman’s right to choose is ‘fundamental’ (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said a woman’s right to choose is ‘fundamental’ (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will “make clear” the impact overturning Roe v Wade will have on women’s rights when she visits America next week.

The First Minister was quizzed on whether she will raise the issue with politicians on her trip to Washington.

It comes after a leak revealed the US Supreme Court could make a ruling to overturn the landmark case, scrapping abortion rights that have existed since the 1970s.

If the draft is finalised, it is expected to prompt abortion bans across roughly half of the 50 states.

Ms Sturgeon said that while one of the focuses of her visit is on the move to net-zero, she will ensure her views on the abortion issue are clear.

“My views on what we might be about to see in terms of the overturning of Roe v Wade, and what that means for abortion and for a woman’s right to choose – principally in America, but the potential impact of that globally – is well-known.

“I’ll make that clear in America, and I’ll make that clear here. A woman’s right to choose, in my view, is fundamental.”

