Sturgeon vows to ‘make clear’ impact of abortion change during US visit

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will “make clear” the impact overturning Roe v Wade will have on women’s rights when she visits America next week.

The First Minister was quizzed on whether she will raise the issue with politicians on her trip to Washington.

It comes after a leak revealed the US Supreme Court could make a ruling to overturn the landmark case, scrapping abortion rights that have existed since the 1970s.

If the draft is finalised, it is expected to prompt abortion bans across roughly half of the 50 states.

Ms Sturgeon said that while one of the focuses of her visit is on the move to net-zero, she will ensure her views on the abortion issue are clear.

“My views on what we might be about to see in terms of the overturning of Roe v Wade, and what that means for abortion and for a woman’s right to choose – principally in America, but the potential impact of that globally – is well-known.

“I’ll make that clear in America, and I’ll make that clear here. A woman’s right to choose, in my view, is fundamental.”