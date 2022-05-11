Two-day suspension approved for Labour MP found to have bullied staff member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two-day suspension approved for Labour MP found to have bullied staff member

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 7.08pm
The clock face at the Palace of Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)
The clock face at the Palace of Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)

A senior Labour MP has been suspended from the House of Commons for two days for bullying a member of staff.

Ex-cabinet minister Liam Byrne was found to have ostracised former staff member David Barker between March 20 and the end of July 2020.

This followed a dispute between Mr Byrne and Mr Barker at the Birmingham Hodge Hill constituency office which prompted the MP to send the complainant home.

Liam Byrne (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Liam Byrne (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Parliamentary commissioner for standards Kathryn Stone upheld a single allegation of bullying against Mr Byrne following a complaint made under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

Mr Byrne later said he was “profoundly sorry” and had apologised.

On Wednesday evening, MPs approved a motion to suspend Mr Byrne from the Commons on Thursday and Monday May 16.

Mr Byrne’s salary will also be withdrawn for two days, the motion added.

