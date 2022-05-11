Tories accused of costing English regions £1bn with ‘broken’ levelling-up pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tories accused of costing English regions £1bn with ‘broken’ levelling-up pledge

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 10.32pm
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove (Peter Byrne/PA)
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Conservatives have been accused of breaking a levelling-up manifesto promise, costing English regions more than £1 billion by 2025.

Labour claims that the North, West Midlands and the South West of England are being worst hit by what it describes as a “broken” Tory pledge to at least match previous development funding targeted at regions most in need.

But the Government has hit back strongly against the analysis, dismissing it as “complete nonsense”.

In its 2019 manifesto, the Conservative Party pledged to “at a minimum match the size” of EU Structural Funds with its replacement scheme, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

But Labour’s analysis suggests the UKSPF is delivering £371 million per year less on average for English regions.

The North West is losing the most, at £206 million, while the South West will be poorer to the tune of £164 million, it said.

The party added that the South East and East of England are better off, but still suffering losses of £52 million and £53 million, respectively.

To reach the £1 billion figure, Labour calculated the amount to be delivered through the new UKSPF from 2022-23 to 2024-25, and compared this to average spending through the EU Structural Funds over a three-year period, adjusting for inflation throughout.

Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary, said: “The Tories have broken their promise to level up. Not only is England losing over £1 billion of much-needed investment, but the biggest cuts will fall on the parts of the country that can least afford it.

“People urgently need money back in their pockets, and our communities need investment to bring back good jobs that have been lost over decades.”

However the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) insisted the UKSPF is matching EU funding.

A DLUHC spokesperson said: “These claims are complete nonsense. Not only does the UK Shared Prosperity Fund match EU funding, it gives local people control of how UK money is spent, removes unnecessary bureaucracy and enables local communities to invest in the priorities that matter to them.

“The Government has set out a long-term plan for the country to spread opportunity and bring real difference to people’s lives.”

