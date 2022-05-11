PM seeks to capitalise on Queen’s Speech at Cabinet away day in Staffordshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM seeks to capitalise on Queen’s Speech at Cabinet away day in Staffordshire

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 10.32pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Frank Augstein/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Prime Minister is set to urge his Cabinet to “bring the benefits of the Queen’s Speech to life” as they meet for an away day in Stoke-on-Trent.

It comes as Boris Johnson has told ministers to “go faster” in delivering ideas to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis, but so far resisted growing pressure to hold an emergency budget.

The Cabinet will discuss how the new legislation will boost the economy, improve living standards and level up opportunities across the country during the meeting in Staffordshire on Thursday, Downing Street said.

Ministers will also speak about upcoming major events including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Commonwealth Games.

But No 10 made no suggestion that fresh measures to address the cost-of-living crisis are set to be announced over the course of the day, instead saying there will be discussion about the benefits of plans already announced in Tuesday’s speech.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove earlier ruled out an emergency budget, which was receiving support from some Conservative backbenchers as well as Labour.

Michael Gove
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove earlier ruled out an emergency budget (Steve Parsons/PA)

He insisted that claims of a split between Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Mr Johnson over the need for more financial support were “overinflated”.

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said: “I’m delighted to bring Cabinet to Stoke-on-Trent today, a city which is the beating heart of the ceramics industry and an example of the high skilled jobs that investment can bring to communities.

“This Government is getting on with delivering the people’s priorities and tackling the issues that matter most to the public.

“This week we’ve set out how we’ll use new landmark legislation to grow our economy to address the cost of living, and level up opportunities for communities across the country.”

On Tuesday, chairing a meeting of the domestic and economic strategy committee, the Prime Minister urged senior ministers to be “as creative as possible” as he sought initiatives to reduce the pain of sky-high living costs without requiring fresh funding from the Treasury.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “In the days to come you will hear more from the Prime Minister on this.

“The Chancellor and the Prime Minister are working extremely closely on this and will continue to do so.”

But he said there were “no plans” for an emergency budget.

In a statement ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Downing Street said the Government “will continue examining what more we can do to ease the pressures on hard-working people and families” over the “coming months”.

Households face soaring energy bills, inflation is forecast to hit 10% and welfare payments and wages are falling far behind the increase in prices.

No 10 said the PM would use Thursday’s visit to “rally Cabinet ministers to deliver on the public’s priorities and bring the benefits of the Queen’s Speech to life”.

Separate from the Cabinet meeting, ministers are set to visit communities and businesses across the West of England, Midlands and Wales.

