Cost-of-living crisis more important than Partygate or Beergate – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Cost-of-living crisis more important than Partygate or Beergate – poll

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 12.04am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with the leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer walk through the Members’ Lobby at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) with the leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer walk through the Members’ Lobby at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London (Toby Melville/PA)

Voters are more focused on the cost of living than Partygate or Beergate but are more likely to want Boris Johnson to resign than Sir Keir Starmer, new polling shows.

Half of people surveyed between May 6-10 told polling company Ipsos they thought Boris Johnson should resign while only 36% thought the same of Sir Keir Starmer.

That figure rose to 40% when Ipsos asked whether the Labour leader should resign if he is fined by Durham Police over his beer and curry, as he has promised to do.

But far more people said their opinion of the two men was formed by their policies on the cost of living than whether or not they stuck to Covid restrictions.

(PA Graphics)

Only 30% of people said the question of whether the Prime Minister stuck to the rules was important in informing their opinion of Mr Johnson, compared to 47% who cited his policies on the cost of living.

For Sir Keir, 19% said they based their opinion on whether he followed Covid laws while 42% said his policies on the cost of living mattered.

Keiran Pedley, director of political research at Ipsos, said: “These numbers suggest Partygate is more damaging to Boris Johnson than Beergate is for Keir Starmer, at least for now.

“The public appear to be following stories about Boris Johnson breaking Covid rules more closely than stories about Keir Starmer and they are keener to see the Prime Minister resign than the Labour leader.

“However, in many ways, such discussions are a distraction from the most important issue on voters’ minds, the cost of living.

“The public are following stories about the cost of living more closely and are more likely to judge both Johnson and Starmer on how they respond to that, rather than whether they followed Covid rules during the pandemic.”

Some 81% of people told Ipsos they were following stories about the rising cost of living closely, while 68% are following stories of Mr Johnson being accused of rule breaking and 56% were following the allegations about Sir Keir’s conduct.

Around the same number of people, 54%, said they were following stories about last week’s local elections.

While Sir Keir has promised to resign if he receives a fixed penalty notice, Mr Johnson, who has been fined, has so far refused to step down and suggestions on Wednesday morning that he should follow the Labour leader’s example were dismissed as “bonkeroony” by Communities Secretary Michael Gove.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier