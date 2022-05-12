Finland leaders announce they want to join Nato following Boris Johnson visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finland leaders announce they want to join Nato following Boris Johnson visit

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 9.19am Updated: May 12 2022, 10.38am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and president Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki (Frank Augstein/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and president Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki (Frank Augstein/PA)

Finland’s leaders have announced they support the country joining Nato, less than 24 hours after signing a new security pact with Britain.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Helsinki to sign a deal that would see the UK go to Finland’s aid, including with military support, in the event of an attack on the country.

Finland has previously opted to stay neutral and keep out of Nato for fear of antagonising Russia.

But public sentiment for joining the western military alliance has grown in the country since Russian president Vladimir Putin began his attack on Ukraine in February.

Finland shares an 830-mile land border with Russia, with major city St Petersburg only a few hours drive from the divide.

In a joint statement on Thursday, president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin said: “Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay.”

They said they hoped a decision could be taken “rapidly within the next few days” to formally apply.

During his time with Mr Niinisto on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said the new accord between Britain and Finland was more than a “stop gap” while the country deliberated over Nato membership.

He said it was an “enduring assurance between two nations” to face the “challenges of today, the threats of tomorrow, side by side”.

The Prime Minister’s confirmation that British troops could enter Finland if attacked could be a precursor to Helsinki being included under Nato’s section five agreement granting collective defence.

The agreement ensures that should one member be attacked, all members should come to their partner’s assistance.

Mr Johnson told a press briefing in the Finnish capital on Wednesday that the security deal will see each other “always come to one another’s aid”.

He added: “What it says is that in the event of a disaster, or in the event of an attack on either of us, then yes, we will come to each other’s assistance, including with military assistance.”

Mr Johnson’s whistle-stop tour included a visit to Sweden to sign a similar defence pact.

Stockholm is also expected to decide on joining Nato in the coming days.

The Kremlin has warned of “military and political repercussions” if Sweden and Finland decide to join the alliance but Mr Johnson made clear he would back Sweden’s accession.

He told the BBC during his visit to the Scandinavian country that, while it was a debate for Sweden to have, the UK would “strongly support Sweden’s accession if that was what the Swedes chose to do”.

Should Finland and Sweden apply, there will be an interim period lasting from when an application has been made until all 30 Nato members’ parliaments have ratified it.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson said he did not think relations with Mr Putin could be “renormalised”, after accusing the Russian leader of “grossly violating” human rights and international law with his military’s actions in Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin
UK relations with Russian president Vladimir Putin cannot be normalised, Boris Johnson has said (Mikhail Metzel/AP)

“I think that repentance is going to be very difficult for Vladimir Putin now,” the Prime Minister told LBC in an interview recorded during his trip on Wednesday.

“Nothing is impossible, I suppose, but I just cannot see for the life of me how we can renormalise relations with Putin now.

“He has grossly violated human rights, international law. He’s guilty of absolutely barbaric onslaught on a totally innocent country.

“And to renormalise would be to make the mistake that we made in 2014 (following the annexing of Crimea).

“And if the Ukrainians were to do any kind of deal with Putin now, the risk is that he would do exactly the same thing, and they know it.

“So the short answer is no. No renormalisation and the UK is very clear about that.”

