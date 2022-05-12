Business investment slides over first quarter of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Business investment slides over first quarter of 2022

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 11.02am
Business investment declined over the start of the year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Business investment dropped over the first three months of the year as firms continued to battle soaring costs.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that investment levels declined by 0.5% over the three months to March.

It said reduced spending on buildings and structures, as well as transport equipment, contributed to the overall fall.

The ONS said this offset growth in spending on intellectual property, IT equipment and other machinery.

Investment levels are now significantly below pre-pandemic levels after firms held back in spending in order to improve their cash position during long periods of disruption.

Overall investment for the quarter was 9.1% lower than before the pandemic struck, the official statistics body said.

It added that spending on transport equipment was 26.8% down against pre-pandemic levels while investment on buildings and structures was down 20.4%.

It came after ONS confirmed earlier on Thursday that the UK economy grew at the slowest pace for a year at the start of 2022.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by a weaker-than-expected 0.8% between January and March, down from growth of 1.3% in the previous three months and the weakest since the first quarter of last year, the ONS said.

