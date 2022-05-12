Anti-abortion protests outside clinics deemed ‘disgrace’ by Health Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Anti-abortion protests outside clinics deemed ‘disgrace’ by Health Secretary

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 11.47am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said woman seeking abortion care should not be intimidated by protesters outside clinics (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said woman seeking abortion care should not be intimidated by protesters outside clinics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Protests outside abortion clinics in Scotland are a “disgrace”, the Health Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf urged demonstrators to gather outside the Scottish Parliament instead of “intimidating and harassing” women who are trying to access services.

He was speaking on Thursday as controversy continues over the presence of anti-abortion “vigils” outside clinics across the country.

Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “I think some of those protests that we’ve seen are a disgrace, and I don’t use that word lightly.

“I don’t take away from people’s viewpoints that they might have. I know there’ll be people on various different sides of the debate in relation to abortion.

Maree Todd
Women’s health minister Maree Todd is chairing a working group looking into buffer zones (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“But as the First Minister has rightly said, if you want to demonstrate against the law, come to the Scottish Parliament and demonstrate.”

There have been demands for buffer zones to be introduced in a bid to prevent women being harassed as they access healthcare.

The Scottish Government has set up a working group on the buffer zones, although there have been calls for it to move faster.

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay is set to introduce a Member’s Bill at Holyrood to legislate for their implementation around abortion clinics, and calls have grown for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and women’s health minister Maree Todd to act.

Mr Yousaf said the working group, chaired by Ms Todd, is looking at “difficult issues” involving legal challenges in intervening with the protests.

“People have the right in a democracy to be able to protest and demonstrate,” he told PA.

“So what can you do within the current legal framework to avoid the situation that you’ve seen, for example, outside of abortion clinics in Glasgow?

“In the meantime, we’ve got a Member’s Bill coming forward from Green MSP Gillian Mackay, and we’ve said we’ll work really constructively with her to see if there’s a legislative solution to this.”

Mr Yousaf also said comments in defence of the demonstrations from his SNP colleague John Mason were “plain wrong”.

John Mason
John Mason has come under fire for his comments on abortion (Katie Collins/PA)

Mr Mason, the MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, came under fire at the weekend for saying clinics “push abortion without laying out the pros and cons”.

He has admitted previously attending one of the demonstrations, and has said he believes abortion is “seldom essential or vital”.

The Health Secretary said his party colleague’s comments were “misjudged” and “ill-informed”.

Mr Yousaf added: “I would suggest to John Mason that he goes in and meets clinicians. Meet those that are involved in providing services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier