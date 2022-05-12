International economics expert named as incoming Bank rate-setter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
International economics expert named as incoming Bank rate-setter

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 1.36pm
International economics expert Swati Dhingra has been appointed to the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee (PA)
International economics expert Swati Dhingra has been appointed to the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee (PA)

International economics expert Swati Dhingra has been appointed to the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee, as it faces a tough balancing act amid soaring inflation and the threat of recession.

The Treasury announced that Ms Dhingra will join the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee in August, replacing current external member Michael Saunders, who leaves after a six-year stint.

Ms Dhingra is an associate professor of economics at the London School of Economics, specialising in international economics and applied microeconomics.

She will take the number of women sitting on the committee to three, joining Catherine Mann and Silvana Tenreyro.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Dr Swati Dhingra’s experience in international economics will bring valuable new expertise to the MPC.

“I would also like to thank Michael Saunders for all his work since he joined the Bank of England, and wish him the best in the next stage of his career.”

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said Ms Dhingra’s “insights and perspective will be hugely beneficial to all of our discussions and we will benefit from her extensive research in international economics”.

She joins as the Bank faces a difficult dilemma, with the need to bring inflation under control by raising interest rates but without sending the economy into a full-blown recession as the cost-of-living crisis already weighs on growth.

Mr Bailey said recently the Bank was “walking a very tight line” between tackling inflation and avoiding a recession.

Official figures on Thursday showed the economy contracted unexpectedly in March, shrinking by 0.1%, with overall growth in the first quarter at its weakest level for a year, at 0.8%.

The Bank of England raised interest rates to a 13-year high of 1% last week as it warned inflation is set to peak at over 10% and predicted the economy will go into reverse at the end of 2022 and in 2023 as a whole.

While it said the UK is set to avoid a technical recession – defined as two quarters in a row of falling GDP – Mr Bailey said quarterly growth will be “very weak”, while some experts fear a recession is inevitable.

Ms Dhingra said: “The work of the Committee is of great importance as the UK faces an exceptional cost-of-living crisis amid the global challenges of the pandemic and the war.

“It will be an honour to learn from the bank’s vast expertise and regional visits, ‘to listen and to explain’, and to bring evidence to bear on the crucial policy decisions of the Committee.”

Mr Saunders will head for the exit after the August rates decision.

He was one of three MPC members who were out-voted in calling for a bigger hike in rates to 1.25% last Thursday, and warned in a speech on Monday that by not taking more aggressive action now, the Bank may need to hike further to calm inflation, “and result in an even worse outcome for real incomes and living standards”.

