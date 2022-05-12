Imports from Russia fell by more than two thirds after invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Imports from Russia fell by more than two thirds after invasion of Ukraine

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 3.15pm
A large portion of the drop was in imports due to gold (The Royal Mint/PA)
A large portion of the drop was in imports due to gold (The Royal Mint/PA)

UK imports from Russia fell to a nearly two-year low in the month following the Kremlin’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

New data shows that the overall level of imports from the country dropped by 70% in March, after the invasion was launched in late February.

The Office for National Statistics showed that the value of imports from Russia fell from £1.8 billion in February to £545 million in March.

However, a large part of the drop was a fall in “unspecified goods”, which is a highly volatile measure which soared ahead of the invasion.

The measure includes non-monetary gold and is an estimate, rather than measured by the ONS.

When taking out the unspecified goods, imports only fell by 28% in the month after the invasion.

The drop was driven largely by a one-quarter drop in the import of fuels from Russia into the United Kingdom, and significant falls in the value of Russian chemicals brought here.

“Today’s figures demonstrate the severity and effectiveness of the trade restrictions imposed upon the Russian regime by the UK Government and its international partners in response to the war in Ukraine,” said Jack Sirett at Ebury, a financial services firm.

While some of the restrictions were slapped on Russian imports in March, the trade restrictions have tightened since.

“Record-breaking import volumes at the start of the year have now reversed as companies rapidly re-order their supply chains to ensure a continued flow of goods and global powers look to wean themselves off Russian fuels,” Mr Sirett said.

“This week, the UK Government announced fresh sanctions on trade with Russia, slapping a third wave of restrictions and increased tariffs on goods like platinum and palladium where Russia is a leading producer.

“The Government noted that 60% of exports to Russia are now under whole or partial restrictions so we would expect to see further declines in trading volumes with the Government also committing to phasing out oil imports by the end of the year.”

ONS figures from Thursday also showed that total imports of goods increased by 9.3%, with steep rises in imports from both in, and outside of, the EU.

Exports to the EU rose by 1.7%, while exports to countries outside the block increased 2.1%.

Exports to Russia dropped from £268 million in February to just £95 million in March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier