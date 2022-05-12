Worst is yet to come in cost-of-living crisis, charity warns MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Worst is yet to come in cost-of-living crisis, charity warns MSPs

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 3.29pm
MSPs were told charities fear the worst of the cost-of-living crisis is yet to come (Jane Barlow/PA)
Money advisers fear the worst is yet to come as the cost-of-living crisis will continue into the winter, a charity has said.

Scots have been dealing with the highest spike in household bills in living memory, as well as a hike in national insurance payments and high inflation, prompting worries more could be pushed into poverty.

But a charity has warned the true effects may not be seen until the winter, as the cold sets in and creates a dilemma for the country’s poorest between heating their homes and paying for other goods.

Speaking before the Scottish Parliament’s Social Justice and Social Security Committee, Sarah-Jayne Dunn, policy manager for financial health at Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “At the moment, money advisers do have the feeling that they are firefighting and looking ahead knowing that the worst is yet to come.

“Whilst we are in the cost-of-living crisis, we are in the summer months, so people who are prioritising bills and having to decide if they put the heating on or put food on the table, they can be a little bit economical with their electricity usage or being able to turn off their heating.

“But when we get to those cold and darker months when things really start to feel that pinch, that’s when people are going to have to really think about ‘what do we have to do?’

“Because at some times, for clients in our network, they don’t have even a choice of heating or eating.”

Emma Jackson, the national director for Scotland at Christians Against Poverty (Cap), said people tend to wait until “things reach a point of crisis” before reaching out for help.

“There still, sadly, exists so much stigma and shame around debt and seeking help,” she told MSPs.

“But the types of issues that our clients are reporting to us are around food scarcity.

“A third of our clients at Cap would say that they regularly miss meals because they don’t have enough income, a quarter are reporting at the moment that they are skipping putting heating on – like Sarah-Jayne said – this is in the milder months.

“People are trying to minimise themselves – they’re trying to take every measure not to get into debt and not to fall further into debt.

“But sadly about 65% of our clients have said they have had to borrow from family or friends to afford food or fuel – really basic essential everyday items that we know that everybody needs.”

