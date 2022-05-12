Views sought on plans to ‘put victims at centre of justice system’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Views sought on plans to ‘put victims at centre of justice system’

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 4.27pm
Keith Brown said the justice system can currently 're-traumatise' victims of crime (PA)

The justice system can be “distressing and re-traumatising for those who come into contact with it”, a Holyrood minister said as a consultation was launched on proposed changes which could see the end of jury trials for rape cases.

The consultation asks Scots their thoughts on a raft of changes, which also include plans for a new Victims’ Commissioner, introducing a statutory right to anonymity for complainers in sexual offence cases, and the potential to set up a specialist sexual offence court.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the Government is “committed to improving victims’ experiences of the system by putting them at its centre”.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the system can currently 're-traumatise' victims of crime (PA)

He added: “This consultation explores how to do this by making the justice system more trauma-informed and person-centred.

“It is an important part of far-reaching and ambitious plans to bring about transformational change necessary to ensure our justice system is trusted, modern, smart and effective.”

The consultation comes after the Scottish Government’s victims taskforce and Lady Dorrian’s review, Improving the Management of Sexual Offence Cases.

Her review considered a range of issues, including special measures to assist vulnerable parties involved in civil cases, options to underpin a trauma-informed and person-centred approach, and only having a single judge with no jury in serious sexual offence cases.

The Scottish Government said the 12-week consultation is part of a wide-ranging programme of work to transform the justice system.

Mr Brown said it “will seek to capture the views of legal professionals, the third sector and those with experience of the system”.

