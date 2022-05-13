Jacob Rees-Mogg: I can’t cook and wouldn’t have made Tory MP’s food bank remarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jacob Rees-Mogg: I can’t cook and wouldn’t have made Tory MP’s food bank remarks

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 11.00am
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Oli Scarff/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Oli Scarff/PA)

The efficiency minister has said he “can’t cook” and “would not have said” remarks made by a Tory MP who suggested people use food banks to avoid making their own meals.

Jacob Rees-Mogg became the second minister in as many days to distance himself from the comments made on Wednesday by Lee Anderson in the House of Commons.

Mr Anderson caused outrage after suggesting food bank usage has risen in part because of “generation after generation” of people who are unable to cook or budget properly.

“Somebody in my position cannot possibly say things like that, I can’t cook myself and it wouldn’t be right for me to lecture people on how to live their lives,” Mr Rees-Mogg told Sky News on Friday.

His comments echoed those of justice minister Victoria Atkins, who told the programme on Thursday the remarks were “not right”, but said she thought they may have been misinterpreted.

“I think human nature is about empathising with people who live different lives from oneself,” Mr Rees-Mogg added.

Asked whether he disagreed with Mr Anderson over lecturing people on not being able to provide meals for their children at 30p a day, he replied: “I would not have said it.”

Mr Rees-Mogg, who is also Minister of State and Brexit opportunities minister, accepted his circumstances are “very fortunate” when asked about his own experience of the cost-of-living crisis hitting millions, but said he had seen constituents “very significantly” affected.

Lee Anderson
Mr Anderson suggested food bank use had risen because some people could not cook or budget properly (UK Parliament/PA)

“My personal circumstances are very fortunate and I think my lecturing people on my own circumstances is not relevant, not helpful. But I do try and help constituents who get in touch with me… and help my constituents who are struggling.”

Pressed on whether he could “genuinely empathise” with people in poverty given his personal wealth, Mr Rees-Mogg insisted he did.

Presenter Niall Paterson said: “You’ll understand that people do sometimes look at you, the three-piece suits, the affectations, the nanny, the Westminster townhouse, the manor house in the countryside, the personal wealth, you’re running perhaps into triple figure millions.”

“That’s simply not true,” Mr Rees-Mogg interjected, but added it was a “very fair question” to ask whether he could understand the struggles of lower-income constituents.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “As a constituency MP you have people come to see you most weeks to discuss how they are living their lives, and you will have to be the most stone-hearted person not to be able to (empathise) when people come to talk to you about how they are living.”

