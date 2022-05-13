Putin’s ex-wife and family members targeted in latest tranche of UK sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Putin’s ex-wife and family members targeted in latest tranche of UK sanctions

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 12.04pm Updated: May 13 2022, 2.04pm
Family members of Russian president Vladimir Putin have been targeted as part of the latest sanctions announcement (Mikhail Metzel/PA)
The mistress, ex-wife and family members of Russian president Vladimir Putin have been added to the ever-growing UK sanctions list as Liz Truss looks to target the “shady network propping” up the leader.

The Foreign Office said Friday’s announcement of further measures would see members of Mr Putin’s close and inner circle hit as the UK Government continues to seek new ways of punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Putin’s official assets are modest, according to the Foreign Office, with his lifestyle “funded by a cabal of family, friends and elites”.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss said: “We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin’s luxury lifestyle and tightening the vice on his inner circle.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK was targeting those aiding Vladimir Putin's 'luxury lifestyle'
“We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin’s aggression until Ukraine prevails.”

One of the most high-profile figures on the list is Alina Kabaeva, a retired Olympic gymnast who is widely reported to be Mr Putin’s mistress.

A UK official described her as having a “close personal relationship” with the former KGB officer.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the 2004 Athens gold medallist has been engaged to the Russian leader and has had his children.

Official records list the Kremlin leader’s assets as being fairly unnoteworthy, including a small flat in St Petersburg, two Soviet-era cars from the 1950s, a trailer, and a small garage.

But UK aides said that in reality the 69-year-old relies on his “wallet” of family, childhood friends, along with a hand-picked set of elites, who have benefited from his rule and in turn support his lifestyle.

Former Russian Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva has been sanctioned
The reward for such people is influence over the affairs of the Russian state that goes far beyond their formal positions, the Foreign Office said.

Despite officially owning few assets, Mr Putin is said to have displayed a lavish lifestyle, with the Whitehall department pointing to reports exposing links to a £566 million yacht and a $1 billion ‘Putin palace’ – officially owned by close associate, Arkady Rotenberg, who was sanctioned in December 2020.

Those newly placed on the sanctions list, which has frozen the assets and placed UK travel bans on more than 1,000 individuals and 100 entities, include former first lady of the Russian Federation and ex-wife of Mr Putin, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya.

Since her divorce from the president in 2014, Ms Ocheretnaya has benefited from “preferential business relationships with state-owned entities”, officials said.

Gymnast and alleged mistress Ms Kabaeva has risen to become chair of the board of the National Media Group, reportedly the largest private Russian media company.

Mr Putin has looked to “reduce her visibility since the invasion began”, and her name has been removed from the National Media Group’s website, UK officials said.

Ms Kabaeva previously sat as a deputy in the Duma, Russia’s parliament, for Mr Putin’s United Russia. Her grandmother has also been sanctioned.

Igor Putin, a first cousin of the leader and director of Pechenga International Sea Port, has also been targeted, along with Mikhail Putin, another businessman and relative who is deputy chairman of the management board of energy giant Gazprom.

Roman Putin, a first cousin once removed, has been publicly open about his relation to the president and emphasises how this family connection enabled his company, Putin Consulting, to help foreign investors in Russia, the Foreign Office said when sanctioning him.

According to UK officials, Russia is in the grips of the worst recession since the end of the Cold War after being hit by international sanctions.

“What you see at the moment is a kind of veneer of perhaps stabilisation,” one official said.

“If you go to Moscow and drink coffee in a nice cafe, you may not witness it. But below the surface there is some real panic in the Russian economic system.”

The announcement comes after the Foreign Secretary urged a meeting of G7 foreign ministers to maintain sanctions against Russia until it has fully withdrawn from Ukraine.

The Cabinet minister used the meeting in Germany on Thursday to urge for rolling sanctions until all troops have left the country.

She also said a “clear pathway to Nato-standard equipment” needed to remain in place for Kyiv if it was to secure long-term security in the face of Russian aggression.

