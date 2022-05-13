Teaching union warns politicians: It is time to pay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teaching union warns politicians: It is time to pay up

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 12.21pm
A 10% pay rise is being demanded for teachers across Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s largest teaching union is demanding a pay offer is made to the country’s teachers following delays.

A pay settlement for 2022/23 was expected to be applied from April, but the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) says local authority group Cosla is yet to present an opening offer to unions.

Last month, the pay settlement for 2021/22 was delivered – more than a year late.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said it is now time for “politicians to pay up” in order to ensure teachers do not experience “a real-terms pay cut” amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Flanagan said: “The EIS is demanding that an offer is made without further delay.

“Cosla has a record of making late pay offers, leading to long or stalled pay negotiations. The EIS has pushed Cosla and the Scottish Government to begin SNCT (Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers) negotiations in a timelier manner this year.

“The EIS has submitted a pay claim calling for a 10% salary increase for all of Scotland’s teachers this year. We are clear that this pay claim is essential to ensure that the value of teachers’ pay does not decline in the face of rising inflation whilst the cost-of-living crisis is rampaging on.”

It comes as the chief of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association told delegates at the union’s annual congress that secondary teachers “must be at the heart” of the Scottish Government’s education reforms.

Catherine Nicol addressed the union’s 77th annual congress in Crieff on Friday.

She acknowledged the hardships faced by secondary school teachers during the coronavirus pandemic – during which annual examinations were cancelled and whole classes and year groups were sent home due to infection or low staff numbers.

A report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development into Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence prompted the decision for the country’s exams board, the Scottish Qualifications Authority, to be scrapped.

Education Scotland, the national body tasked with improving the quality of the country’s education system, is also set to have its inspection powers stripped following a report from academic Professor Ken Muir.

The changes are due to come into effect in 2024.

“The very nature of education is in question,” Ms Nicol said.

“Incorporation of vocational courses is called for.

“When curriculum change takes place, there is an opportunity to develop course content that would enable the collection of naturally occurring evidence that can be used to support professional judgments on progress and level of attainment.

Exam results protest
The SQA came under fire over its handling of examination results during the pandemic in 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Factors such as the architecture of the school day, the structure of the academic year, and activities unrelated to direct teaching of coursework must be taken into account.”

However, Ms Nicol acknowledged “many in the profession will not be convinced that lessons have been learned”.

She told delegates: “Teachers must press for full inclusion in decision-making processes,” adding that an emphasis on supporting teachers in order to fulfil core duties will be “vital”.

The union will “stand ready to take action” if the next pay offer to its teachers is not “enough to retain our standard of living”, she added.

“The campaign for a 10% pay increase in 2022-23 has begun,” delegates heard, with Ms Nicol describing the last pay offer as “derisory and far below what we would have chosen to accept”.

