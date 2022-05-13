Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and family meet Prime Minister in Downing Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and family meet Prime Minister in Downing Street

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 12.35pm Updated: May 13 2022, 2.33pm
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella in Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella in Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family have met the Prime Minister in Downing Street for the first time since her release from her six-year detention in Iran.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who also attended on Friday, said the British-Iranian dual national deserved “to hear directly” from Boris Johnson why it took so long to get her home.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was freed in March along with fellow detainee Anoosheh Ashoori after the UK agreed to settle a historic £400 million debt dating to the 1970s.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said earlier: “We’ve said previously that the Prime Minister was open to meeting both Nazanin as well as Mr Ashoori.

“It is something we have been trying to arrange. I’ve set out that he is going to welcome her to Downing Street to discuss her ordeal in Iran.”

The official said the engagement was “something we’ve worked together on to make happen”.

The meeting was the first time the two had come face to face since Mr Johnson, then foreign secretary, wrongly claimed in 2017 that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been training journalists at the time of her arrest in 2016.

Four days later, she was summoned before an unscheduled court hearing, where his comments were cited as proof that she was engaged in “propaganda against the regime”.

After facing a sustained backlash over the remarks, Mr Johnson said he was sorry “if (he had) inadvertently caused any further anguish”.

Asked whether Mr Johnson would be apologising to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the spokesman replied: “I think it is important to remember that it was the Iranian government who were responsible for her unfair detention, and the decision to release her was always in their gift.

“However, I would point back to the Prime Minister’s words, his answers to questions on this before and he has previously apologised for his comments in 2017.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard Ratcliffe, daughter Gabriella and MP Tulip Siddiq in Downing Street, central London
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard Ratcliffe, daughter Gabriella and MP Tulip Siddiq in Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s constituency, said: “I was pleased to be invited to Number 10 along with my constituent Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family. I know her seven-year-old daughter Gabriella was particularly excited to be meeting the Prime Minister.

“After six long years of unjust and unlawful imprisonment in Iran, Nazanin deserves to hear directly from the Prime Minister about why it took so long to get her home.”

The MP had said the continued detention of other British citizens, including Morad Tahbaz, would also be raised at the meeting.

“(The Prime Minister) has a responsibility to ensure that others do not have to endure the six years of torment that Nazanin was put through,” she said.

“I will also be submitting evidence to the Foreign Affairs Committee’s inquiry on hostage-taking, which I hope will get the bottom of the Government’s abject failure in handling cases like Nazanin’s.

“Never again must the Government allow British citizens to be taken hostage with so little done to secure their release and so few reprisals for those responsible.”

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan
Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, will be leading an inquiry (House of Commons/PA)

It comes after an announcement last month that MPs are to stage an inquiry into the detention and release from Iran of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori.

The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said it will take evidence on how their cases were handled by British officials as part of a wider investigation into “state-level hostage situations”.

Following their return, both have been critical of the failure of the Foreign Office (FCDO) to secure their freedom sooner.

Announcing the inquiry, the committee’s chairman, Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, said their return was “long overdue” and that they were right to seek answers as to what happened.

