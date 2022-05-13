Ukrainian refugees in Manchester given free walking tour by volunteers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian refugees in Manchester given free walking tour by volunteers

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 2.44pm
Ukrainian refugees gather for a tour of Manchester (Maria Romanenko/PA)
Ukrainian refugees gather for a tour of Manchester (Maria Romanenko/PA)

More than 70 Ukrainian refugees were given a free tour of Manchester by volunteers hoping to help them settle in their new home city.

Ukrainian journalist Maria Romanenko and guide Meghan Marie Griffith, of Free Manchester Walking Tours, organised Thursday’s tour for recent arrivals to the North West, who explored the stories of Alan Turing, the Hacienda, and the city’s rapid evolution by walking its streets.

“We were experimenting a bit,” Ms Romanenko told the PA news agency.

“I don’t think this has been done before in the UK, or certainly in Manchester.

“I feel like I can relate to the people coming here fleeing the war and I wanted to do something to help them feel welcome.”

Maria Romanenko with a statue of Alan Turing
Maria Romanenko at Manchester’s Alan Turing Memorial (Maria Romanenko/PA)

Having herself fled the Ukrainian capital with her Mancunian partner in the wake of the Russian invasion, Ms Romanenko sees parallels between Manchester and Kyiv’s resilience in the face of adversity.

“What stood out to me yesterday is how Manchester keeps reinventing itself; for example, the IRA bomb in 1996, even though it destroyed most of the city centre, it allowed for this cultural rebirth.

“I think Kyiv can probably relate to that as well; (after) the Euromaidan revolution we experienced a cultural boom.

“I hope that the mention of these horrible things that happened to Manchester, such as the IRA bomb or the attack at the Ariana Grande concert, shows people that, yes, it’s very hard for Ukraine now but there is a way that people can unite and build something new.

“I hope that some of the examples mentioned in the tour can give people hope.”

As well as helping people learn about the city, the event on Thursday provided a way for Ukrainians to find each other in the city.

“Two people had a friend in common but they had never met before, and it turned out that they have something they can talk about.

“It was a great way for Ukrainians to meet each other so they don’t get too lonely when they get to what for most people is a completely new country.”

Megan Marie Griffith and Maria Romanenko leading a tour of Manchester
Maria Romanenko, centre, translated for tour guide Meghan Marie Griffith, left (Maria Romanenko)

She hopes their efforts will lead to more organised action from authorities to help refugees find their feet.

“There are people willing to give up their time,” Ms Romanenko said, “but they don’t know how, they’ve never been approached by the Government.”

The tour has drawn the attention of those in a position to help further: “Somebody from Manchester City Council turned up before to start just to chat to me, we are going to have a meeting at some point.

“It’s small steps like this, but hopefully it will lead to better engagement with Ukrainians and more effort from the local government to help them settle in.”

