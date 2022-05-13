Civil service job cut plans ‘detached from reality’, claims SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Civil service job cut plans ‘detached from reality’, claims SNP

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 3.37pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tasked his Cabinet with cutting up to 90,000 civil service jobs (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tasked his Cabinet with cutting up to 90,000 civil service jobs (Victoria Jones/PA)

The SNP has condemned plans by the Prime Minister to cut 90,000 civil service jobs.

The party’s deputy Westminster leader, Kirsten Oswald, said the plans are “detached from reality”.

Ms Oswald, the MP for East Renfrewshire, suggested Scotland could be hit hard by the “staggering” proposals.

The SNP claimed more than 6,000 reserved jobs in the civil service in Scotland have been cut since 2011.

This is 20% of the workforce, the party says, which is nearly double the UK average of 11%.

Ms Oswald said: “These staggering plans from the Prime Minister are completely detached from reality.

Kirsten Oswald
The SNP’s Kirsten Oswald said Scotland has ‘already paid the price of Westminster Government job cuts’ (House of Commons/PA)

“As families and households up and down the country are terrified to open their bills and face soaring energy and shopping prices, threatening a fifth of civil service staff with the sack is shameful.

“Figures show that the percentage of job cuts in reserved departments in Scotland has almost been double that of the rest of the UK.

“The DWP, HMRC and MoD have all shown far greater falls in job numbers than the rest of the UK over the past decade, despite boasts in 2011 about how many jobs the Westminster Government controlled in Scotland.

“Scotland has already paid the price of Westminster Government job cuts. It would therefore be another example of how out of touch the Westminster Government is in Scotland if it sacks even more civil servants in Scotland.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The PM and ministers are clear that the civil service does an outstanding job delivering for the public and driving progress on the Government’s priorities.

“But when people and businesses across the country are facing rising costs, the public rightly expect their Government to lead by example and run as efficiently as possible.

“It is misleading to say the UK Government has cut 6,000 civil service jobs in Scotland.

“As the Scottish Government has made clear, a number of UK civil servants from reserved departments have transferred to the Scottish Government in the past decade to fulfil similar roles.”

