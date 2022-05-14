Sturgeon seeks to boost investment and co-operation as she heads to Washington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon seeks to boost investment and co-operation as she heads to Washington

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 12.03am
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (Russell Cheyne/PA)
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes to encourage greater investment and co-operation from the US as she prepares to head to Washington DC.

The First Minister will speak at the Brookings Institute think tank and meet congressional groups and business leaders during her two-day visit from Monday.

She said Scotland and the US could work together on issues like climate change and the crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The Conservatives have called the trip an “indy tour” and accused the First Minister of promoting independence abroad at taxpayers’ expense.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Ms Sturgeon said: “The USA remains one of Scotland’s most important international and trading partners, and our biggest source of inward investment.

“Our two nations share a strong relationship – one which we can strengthen further still by working together to tackle pressing global issues such as the climate emergency, gender inequality, and the crisis resulting from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“We share many priorities and face many of the same challenges, and by working together we can better address these.

“Both of us are focused on rebuilding our economies following the impact of Covid, while simultaneously aiming to advance, and seize, the opportunities of decarbonisation.”

The First Minister stressed the need for countries to deal with the climate crisis.

She continued: “Six months ago, Cop26 brought the world to Glasgow united around one issue – the climate crisis.

Cop26 conference
Ms Sturgeon said the issues discussed at Cop26 in Glasgow ‘remain pressing’ (PA)

“Global attention since then has understandably been elsewhere, but the issues discussed at Cop26 remain pressing.

“The progress made in the Glasgow Climate Pact showed the value in engaging the key players face-to-face, and that is why opportunities to do so as we emerge from the pandemic are so important. However, what was agreed then must be acted upon with urgency.

“Making the most of our longstanding relationship and our close trade and investment links has ongoing benefits for Scotland and the USA.

“The Scottish Government wants to encourage more investment and even deeper collaboration on key issues further, and as I visit the USA for the first time in three years, I look forward to building upon the already strong ties between our two countries.”

Earlier this week, the First Minister said she would “make clear” the impact overturning Roe v Wade will have on women’s rights when she visits America.

