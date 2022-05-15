Jeremy Hunt refuses to say Boris Johnson is an ‘honest man’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Hunt refuses to say Boris Johnson is an ‘honest man’

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 11.05am
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson during the 2019 Conservative Party leadership race (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson during the 2019 Conservative Party leadership race (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Hunt has declined to say whether Boris Johnson is an honest man and said he “hopes” the Prime Minister will lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.

The ex-cabinet minister again refused to rule himself out of a future Tory leadership contest, but said it was not the right moment.

Asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme whether Mr Johnson is “an honest man” in the wake of the partygate scandal, Mr Hunt hesitated and then said that “talking about personalities is not a helpful thing to do” when faced with a “serious” international situation such as the Ukraine war.

Quizzed by presenter Sophie Raworth on whether the Prime Minister is the best person to lead the Tory party into the next election, Mr Hunt answered: “I very much hope so.

“I hope he can turn things round, because, as I say, I don’t think this is the moment for a leadership contest.”

Mr Hunt was the strongest opponent against Mr Johnson for the top job in the party in 2019 and has been touted as a possible candidate should there be another contest.

On that prospect, he said: “I don’t rule out the return to frontline politics myself, but I don’t think now is the right moment.

“Britain has been the most robust member of the Western alliance in the face of the first major war in Europe in our lifetimes and I think the only person who would rejoice if we had a hiatus of several months in the leadership in Britain would be (Russian president) Vladimir Putin.”

Mr Hunt acknowledged that his party has “a big mountain to climb in terms of winning back the support of many of our core voters”.

He said it would be a “mistake” to put the Tories’ losses in the local elections simply down to mid-term blues, as the party is currently not offering voters economic growth or the prospect of lower taxes.

