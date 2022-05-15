Briton accused of artefact smuggling in Iraq insists he had no criminal intent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Briton accused of artefact smuggling in Iraq insists he had no criminal intent

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 4.51pm
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton, 66 (Family/PA)
A retired British geologist accused of artefact smuggling suspected the items were ancient but had no idea he was breaking Iraqi laws, a court has heard.

Jim Fitton, 66, and German tourist Volker Waldmann told judges they had not acted with criminal intent as they appeared in a Baghdad court wearing yellow detainees’ uniforms on Sunday.

Father-of-two Fitton collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery as souvenirs while visiting a site in Eridu, in Iraq’s south east, as part of an organised geology and archaeology tour.

Geologist at risk of the death penalty
Retired British geologist Jim Fitton, with his wife Sarijah Fitton and his daughter Leila Fitton (Family handbout/PA)

The items were found in the possession of the pair as their group prepared to fly out of Baghdad airport on March 20.

The three-judge panel in Baghdad’s felony court scheduled a second hearing for May 22 and the court must determine whether the defendants had sought to profit by taking the items.

Both men could face the death penalty, according to Iraqi law, but it has been suggested such an outcome is unlikely.

Fitton said he “suspected” the items he collected were ancient fragments.

But he told the court “at the time I didn’t know about Iraqi laws” or that taking the shards was not permitted.

The court heard Fitton was in the habit of collecting such fragments as a hobby and had no intention to sell them given his background as a geologist.

But stressing it was not clear to him that picking them up from the site was a criminal offence, he said of the sites: “There were fences, no guards or signage.”

Head judge Jaber Abdel Jabir responded: “These places, in name and by definition, are ancient sites.

“One doesn’t have to say it is forbidden.”

When Fitton said some of the shards were “no larger than my fingernail”, the head judge said this was not relevant and noted: “Size doesn’t matter.”

Waldmann said the two items found in his possession were not his and instead had been given to him by Fitton to carry.

Fitton lives in Malaysia with his wife Sarijah while his daughter Leila Fitton, 31, and her husband Sam Tasker are based in Bath, Somerset.

Their petition calling for UK ministers to intervene to help free Fitton has collected more than 271,000 signatures.

The case was also raised in the House of Commons during an urgent question session last week.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said the British ambassador in Iraq has raised the case four times with Iraqi authorities.

The defence plans to submit more evidence to clear the men, Fitton’s defence lawyer Thair Soud told the Associated Press.

He said this includes evidence from government officials present at the site where the fragments were collected

“(Their evidence) is pending approval from their official directorates,” he told the news agency.

