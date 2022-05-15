Post-Brexit financial ‘competitiveness’ could spark race to the bottom – experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Post-Brexit financial ‘competitiveness’ could spark race to the bottom – experts

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.04am
The concentration of the financial sector in London could harm the levelling up agenda (Joe Giddens/PA)
The UK’s new post-Brexit focus helping the financial sector compete could spark a harmful race to the bottom and undermine the Government’s levelling up plans, a former minister and many academics have warned.

In an open letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the former business secretary, Sir Vince Cable, and others said they were worried about the new plans.

“We are writing to express our concern about proposals for the UK’s Financial Services Future Regulatory Framework (FRF) to give regulators statutory objectives to promote competitiveness after Brexit,” the letter reads.

They warned that while this might lead to “good” competitiveness such as financial firms providing cheaper and better products or services, it could also lead to “bad” competitiveness.

This could include the watering down of money-laundering rules to attract ultra wealthy people from around the world, including unsavoury characters.

It could also enable companies to take risks and then dump the costs on taxpayers if they fail, similar to the events of the financial crisis in 2008, the letter warns.

“Moreover, the harmful kind implies a beggar-thy-neighbour race to the bottom competition with other nations, leaving everyone worse off,” it reads.

Nearly 60 people, mainly academics, signed the letter, including US Nobel-prize winning economist, Joseph Stiglitz.

The letter said that a focus on competitiveness would return the UK to a similar regime as before the financial crash.

“After the last global financial crisis, which cost the world economy some 10 trillion dollars (£8.2 trillion), it was accepted that a focus on competitiveness by the then Financial Services Authority had helped cause the disaster,” the letter said.

“Andrew Bailey, Bank of England Governor, said recently that we tried a competitiveness objective before, and it didn’t end well, for anyone.”

It also said that the focus on the financial sector could harm those parts of the country where the sector is underrepresented.

“UK finance is disproportionately located in parts of London.

“Promoting its international competitiveness will also intensify this competition against other parts of the UK economy, which are disproportionately located elsewhere in the UK.

“So a competitiveness objective will likely undermine the Government’s levelling up agenda.”

