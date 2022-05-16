Census staff visit more than one million households in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Census staff have carried out more than a million doorstep visits in Scotland amid the drive to improve completion rates.

The deadline for completing the census has been extended to the end of May due to a low response rate.

National Records of Scotland (NRS), who administer the census, say that from Monday their workers will offer people extra help to complete the paperwork on the doorstep.

In early May, the census return rate stood at 80%.

Angus Robertson urged people to complete the census (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said: “It is vital that we secure as high a response rate as possible so that the census can be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services.

“Census data informs how and where public money is spent on vital services, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.

“From today, households will be offered extra help to complete their census at their door by a member of our team.

“I would encourage everyone to take up this offer and fill in their census as soon as possible.”

A helpline is available on 0800 030 8308 which can provide a paper questionnaire or language interpretation.

Paul Lowe, NRS chief executive, added: “Thank you to those who have already completed the census. By taking part you are ensuring not just your own needs are captured but those of your family and your community too.

“This information helps to ensure that the right services are provided in the right places.

“It is used by the Scottish Government, local councils, charities and a host of other organisations who provide essential services.

“I would urge everyone who has not completed to do so immediately and before the end of May, to avoid the risk of prosecution.”