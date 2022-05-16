Home Office minister struggles to answer questions about stop-and-search changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Home Office minister struggles to answer questions about stop-and-search changes

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 11.39am
Home Office minister Rachel Maclean (Handout/PA)
Home Office minister Rachel Maclean (Handout/PA)

A Home Office minister appeared during a live interview to struggle to answer questions about extensions to stop-and-search powers announced by Priti Patel.

Rachel Maclean, the safeguarding minister, admitted she did not have a briefing paper in front of her when questioned on the detail of the policy shift.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has made permanent changes to Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, which allows police to search people without reasonable grounds in an area where they expect serious violence.

Effectively undoing limitations put in place in 2014 by then-home secretary Theresa May, Ms Patel has extended the length of time the extra searching powers can be in force for, increasing it from 15 to 24 hours.

Ms Maclean, asked how long a Section 60 can be put in place for as part of the move, told LBC: “I think the time is 12 hours, but it has to be renewed on a proportionate basis when the intelligence is reviewed.”

Told it was not 12 hours, but 24 under the changes, she replied: “Oh, forgive me, 24 hours. I need another coffee.”

The safeguarding minister was also told it was 15 hours previously, not 12 as she had stated.

She was then asked how long an extension could be sought if approved by a superintendent, to which Ms Maclean said: “So, there is another time period, which I’m sure you have in front of (you), which I haven’t.”

Told by presenter Nick Ferrari that he did not think she knew the answer following a back-and-forth exchange, Ms Maclean responded: “No, I’m being quite upfront with you.

“I haven’t got the paper in front of me, forgive me.”

Asked whether she thought she should know such information given she works in the Home Office, the Redditch MP said: “I do know.”

But when asked to share the answer with listeners, she replied: “Look, you’re doing a very good job of demonstrating that I don’t have the papers in front of me now.”

Ms Maclean went on to be told that the answer for how long a superintendent could authorise a Section 60 to be in place was 48 hours, up from 39 hours.

